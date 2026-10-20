Love is Blind Habibi season two: Release date, cast and all we know so far

Love is Blind Habibi will return to Netflix on November 12, bringing 27 singles from across the Arab world into the pods to find a partner without seeing one another.

The second season of the hit series will feature 13 men and 14 women, with participants from countries including Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Morocco. Celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi are to take over as hosts for the 10-episode series.

The Arabic-language adaptation returns following an International Emmy nomination, continuing an experiment in which couples get engaged before discovering whether their connection can survive beyond the pods.

Here is what we know about the new season.

When will Love is Blind: Habibi season two be released?

The second season will launch globally on Netflix on November 12.

It will comprise 10 episodes, although the announcement does not specify whether they will be released together or in batches.

Who is in the cast for season two?

Netflix has released the first images of the new group, which comprises 13 men and 14 women from across the Arab world. That is an increase from the 20 participants introduced in season one, which featured an equal number of men and women.

Who are the hosts of season two?

Breidy and Saidi will host season two, replacing Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali, the celebrity couple who presented the first season.

Breidy and Saidi will accompany the participants through the experiment, from their initial search for a partner to the decisions that follow once they meet face to face.

What will season two be about?

The series follows singles who get to know prospective partners through conversations in separate pods, where they can hear each other but cannot see one another. Those who form a connection can choose to get engaged before meeting in person.

Their relationships are then tested outside the pods, where physical attraction, family expectations and the practicalities of building a life together influence whether they go ahead with a wedding.

Netflix says the new season will again explore the role of family and tradition in the participants’ decisions, alongside the challenges of modern dating.

Who was in the cast for season one?

Love is Blind Habibi is the Arabic adaptation of the hit Netflix reality show and social experiment Love is Blind. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Love is Blind Habibi is the Arabic adaptation of the hit Net…

Season one featured 20 singles from across the Arab world. The cast represented a variety of professions and backgrounds, with many saying family, honesty and long-term commitment were their central values.

Participants were from countries including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Iraq, reflecting the show’s pan-Arab scope.

Where was Love Is Blind: Habibi season two filmed?

The latest announcement does not identify filming locations for season two.

The first season was filmed in the UAE and Lebanon, with scenes shot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Its Lebanese locations included EddeSands Hotel & Wellness Resort in Byblos, north of Beirut, where couples spent time together after leaving the pods.

Are there any format changes in season two?

Netflix has not confirmed whether any structural changes have been made for season two. More details are expected closer to its release.

Is there a trailer or teaser yet?

Netflix has not yet released a standalone trailer or teaser for season two, but parts of the new season can be seen in its teaser for all of its 2026 Arabic content.

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Are any of the season one couples still together?

At the reunion special for season one, more than a year after filming wrapped, only one couple from Love Is Blind: Habibi had gone the distance to marriage: Safa and Mohammed.

Other couples from the season had mixed outcomes. Asma and Khatab did not marry and eventually split after a brief period together. Hajar and Simo ended their relationship before the wedding. Dounia and Chafic were dating again at reunion time, but confirmed they had parted ways in 2025. Karma and Ammar, as well as Nour and Mido, also ended their engagements.