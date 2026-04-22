Zayed Award film series wins top honours at Webby Awards

A documentary series produced by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has won two major honours at the Webby Awards, securing both the main prize and the public vote in the documentary category.

Heartbeat of Humanity was awarded the Webby Award, selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, as well as the Webby People’s Voice Award, chosen through more than four million public votes.

The awards were announced on Tuesday ahead of the 30th annual ceremony, which will take place in New York City on May 11.

Often described as the “Oscars of the internet”, the Webbys recognise excellence across websites, apps and digital media. This year’s competition drew more than 13,000 submissions, with the Zayed Award’s series named among five finalists in a category that has previously honoured major organisations including National Geographic, Netflix, The Washington Post and Business Insider.

The Heartbeat of Humanity films follow the work of recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in 2025 and 2026. Among those featured are Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, food relief organisation World Central Kitchen, teenage innovator Heman Bekele, as well as initiatives such as the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement. The series also highlights Palestinian organisation Taawon and Afghan education advocate Zarqa Yaftali.

Produced by Abu Dhabi-based creative group People, the films aim to document humanitarian efforts and promote the values of coexistence and solidarity.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, said the recognition underscored the growing role of storytelling in advancing humanitarian values.

“This global recognition is an important tribute to the award’s humanitarian mission, which has become an international platform for honouring inspiring models that promote the values of human fraternity around the world,” he said.

He added that the win reflected the ability of “sincere and creative storytelling” to resonate across cultures and borders, helping to inspire communities and create tangible impact.

Tim Elliott, chief executive of People, said the dual recognition from both industry experts and the public was particularly significant.

“This work has always been about people,” he said. “The individuals and communities at the heart of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. To receive both the Webby Award, selected by a jury of over 3,000 industry leaders, and the People’s Voice Award, voted for by millions around the world, is incredibly special.”

Established in 1996, the Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, with a judging body comprising industry leaders, creatives and technology experts.