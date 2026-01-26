Netflix's first Arabic original sequel is Top 10 hit in 21 countries

From the Ashes: The Pit has debuted strongly on Netflix, entering the streaming platform’s Top 10 list in 21 countries within its first 24 hours of release.

For actor Moudi Abdullah, the scale of the response has been overwhelming.

“I’m getting voice notes and messages from people all over the world,” Abdullah tells The National. “Seeing us on billboards in Riyadh is huge. It feels like I’m living a dream. I’m just so grateful, and I hope it never ends.”

The film, which dropped on Thursday, is the platform's first Arabic sequel and follows the success of From the Ashes, which had its premiere in January 2024 and became one of the platform's most widely watched films from the Middle East and North Africa.

Produced by Saudi-based Ideation Studio, From the Ashes: The Pit returns to a girls’ school setting inspired by real events, but introduces a significant narrative shift. While the original film centred on a deadly fire, the sequel places its characters in danger from flooding after a sudden collapse traps them underground.

Producer Ayman Jamal says the early response had exceeded expectations and could pave the way for a third film.

“We are proud that From the Ashes: The Pit is the first Arabic sequel film from the Middle East to be released on Netflix,” Jamal says. “The audience response has been overwhelming, particularly seeing the film enter the Top 10 in 21 countries within just 24 hours. This level of engagement encourages us to seriously consider developing a third instalment.”

Director Abdullah Bamajboor is particularly heartened owing to the cast's relative inexperience going into the project.

The Arabic-language film is set in a girls' school and features several newcomers. Photo: Netflix

“The early reaction from Saudi audiences have been extremely rewarding,” he says. “I’m especially proud of the performances, particularly since this film marked the first acting experience for some of the actresses, whose work has been widely appreciated.”

Bamajboor also highlights the technical demands of the production, particularly scenes involving water and confined spaces.

“The pit and water scenes were the most challenging part of the production,” he says. “We worked with a specialised professional team to manage the visual effects and ensure the highest safety standards for the cast and crew.”

Written by Haifa Al Said and Maryam Al Hajri, the film stars Abdullah, Aseel Morya, Aseel Seraj, Wafaa Alwafi, Adwa Fahad, Darin AlBayed and Aisha Al Rifaie.

It follows a group of young women whose unresolved conflicts resurface when the unexpected collapse traps them in the pit, turning a confrontation with the past into a race for survival.