Toy Story’s Andy, 30 years later: Meet the voice that defined a generation

At the end of Toy Story 3, a young adult named Andy sits in the grass with a box of toys in his lap. He lifts them out one by one and tells a young girl why each of them mattered to him – what made them special, and why he held on to them for so long – before giving them away to her forever.

For anyone who saw the first film as a child, that moment cut straight through the years. It was the instant we realised we were still Andy – the young boy whose toys once came to life – and that growing up didn’t mean losing the child inside us. It meant learning how to let go without forgetting who we were.

Thirty years ago today, on November 22, 1995, Toy Story introduced the world to that boy. And for John Morris – who has voiced Andy since he was a child – the connection to him never really faded.

During our conversation, Morris lifts the Andy Funko Pop from his desk. “I was so excited when that happened,” he tells The National. After spending years playing a boy whose whole world was toys, this was the first time he’d had one of himself. “He’s holding Woody and Buzz, and he has the signature red hat. I love that.”

Andy in Toy Story 3. Photo: Disney / Pixar

Morris was slightly older than Andy when he recorded the first film. Pixar’s directors guided him through who Andy was meant to be.

“They said he’s a good kid with a good heart,” he says. The details were easy to relate to. “He’s close with his family, especially his mum and his sibling, and he has a dog. I’ve always had dogs. There were certain things I related to and I could draw on.” His task was simple: think younger, stay present, and let that warmth come through. “I tried to bring that out in my voice, stepping into him."

Despite voicing one of the most recognisable characters of the past three decades, Morris grew up with a low profile.

"As a voice actor, you can kind of fly under the radar when you want to,” he says. The only time it came up was when someone picked up on his voice. “Usually someone would say, you sound familiar … and then it would spread.”

Most of the time, he was just a kid. “I was playing soccer and going to birthday parties,” he says. “I was proud of it, but I would usually wait for people to bring it up.”

A still from Toy Story 3. Photo: Pixar / Walt Disney

But as the years passed, he thought he might never return. When Toy Story 3 was going into production, a full decade had passed since the second film. Morris was 25 years old and didn't expect to be called back to the role that had shaped his career.

Then director Lee Unkrich called – a call Morris missed and quickly returned, leaving Unkrich a message. “From my voice mail, he knew I could come back and voice Andy,” Morris says, laughing. “That was my audition, or reaudition.”

When he returned to the studio, Morris had to find Andy again – this time coming of age to a similar phase to life as Morris was in himself.

“OK, Andy’s a teenager. Andy’s 17. What has happened in between? Where is he now? And what does he sound like?” To prepare, he watched the earlier films “a few times, just to get really back in the world”.

By then, Morris had trained at UCLA. He was a more accomplished actor and, along with the help of the filmmakers, gave new layers to Andy that weren't there in the first film – and far more emotional heft.

“It really felt more like stepping into Andy’s shoes in a more significant way,” he says.

Actor John Morris has been voicing the character Andy since the first Toy Story film. AFP

But he knew from the start nothing mattered more than Andy’s goodbye.

“We had two sessions for the final scene,” Morris says. “Lee said we’re going to take our time with this, because it’s really important.” To help him reach the emotion the moment needed, Unkrich gave him one direction: think of a time when you said goodbye to something or someone and knew you wouldn’t see them again.

“I did tap into personal experience,” Morris says. “I was teary when I was recording that. It was incredibly emotional and personal.”

Viewers felt it too. “I hear that from a lot of people – that it really touches them emotionally. They cry. It’s cathartic,” he says. “I felt it too.”

By the time Andy drove away to college, the story had shifted. It was now the story of the young girl he'd given his toys to in the grass. It was now time for a new generation.

“I know the focus now is sort of Bonnie, and Bonnie’s chapter, if you will,” Morris says. Andy’s role had reached its end – a clean, honest arc that mirrored what older audiences themselves were living.

What came next for Andy has never been confirmed, and Morris believes Pixar prefers it that way. “It seems like Pixar doesn’t answer all the questions because they want to leave things open-ended for fans and viewers,” he says.

The questions he gets now reflect that blank space. “People ask, what did Andy major in college? What did he do after college? Is he a dad?” Morris never pretends to know. “I usually turn it back to them – what does your imagination tell you?” he says. “There is a lot of interest there, and I personally have the same questions myself.”

He’s been following the early details of Toy Story 5, which will be released in 2026, and he likes the direction. “I think it’s really smart to look at toys versus tech,” he says. “Kids are playing in a different way than we did in the ’90s and the early 2000s.” The film is also expected to explore Jessie’s backstory. As for Andy, nothing has been announced. “Down the road, we’ll see what happens,” he says.

Thirty years on from the original film, Morris still sees Andy clearly. “Andy is such a creative individual with such a strong imagination,” he says. “I’m curious. I would be curious to see what that looks like in his adulthood.”

For Morris, the character grew with him. He didn’t just voice Andy – he returned to him at different points in his own life, discovering something new each time. And for the people who grew up watching him, Andy remains the same reflection he was in 1995: a reminder of the imagination we carried, and the moment we learnt to let go without losing it.

Andy was us. Thirty years later, he still is.

The biog Name: Shamsa Hassan Safar Nationality: Emirati Education: Degree in emergency medical services at Higher Colleges of Technology Favourite book: Between two hearts- Arabic novels Favourite music: Mohammed Abdu and modern Arabic songs Favourite way to spend time off: Family visits and spending time with friends

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20permanently%20excited%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E516hp%20or%20400Kw%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E858Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E485km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh699%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”