Horror films for scaredy-cats: 10 underrated picks for a not-too-spooky Halloween

While the horror genre remains perennially popular in the film medium, many people avoid it at all costs. Things may go bump in the night – as long as they are nowhere near you.

But even for those who can't handle too much of a fright likely feel they are missing out on the fun everyone else is having, especially during Halloween's spooky season.

At the same time, the horror genre is vast – especially because we're all drawn to different aspects of fear. So here are a range of options, from spectres to serial killers and everything in between.

The Orphanage (2007)

The Spanish film is apt for those who like horror in the vein of The Others. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Alejandro Amenabar's The Others (2001) is perhaps the best pick for a spooky and engaging haunted house movie that never gets too scary, but if you've seen that already, here's an underrated gem in the same vein.

Produced by Oscar-winning horror director Guillermo del Toro, The Orphanage is a haunting yet emotional Spanish drama that blends the supernatural with heartfelt storytelling. A woman returns to the orphanage where she grew up hoping to reopen it, but is drawn into a mystery involving her missing son and the spirits of the past. The film’s strength lies in its atmosphere and emotional depth rather than traditional scares.

Director JA Bayona crafts a world of memory, loss and longing, inviting viewers to feel empathy as much as fear. Its ghostly elements are beautifully symbolic, exploring how grief can blur the line between reality and imagination. The Orphanage offers a rare kind of horror, one that moves the heart as much as it unsettles the mind, leaving audiences reflective rather than rattled.

The Vanishing (1988)

Most horror films tap into our fear of the unknown. The Vanishing, a Dutch film from the 1980s (skip its awful 1990s Hollywood remake), pulls off quite a remarkable trick – it answers (nearly) every question that pops up in your mind as you watch it, yet still has you gripped with horrific suspense till the very end.

The Vanishing follows a man named Rex, on holiday with his girlfriend. Out of petrol, they stop at a rest area. She goes in to grab a drink – and never returns. For years, he wonders what happened to her. By the shocking end, it's clear he should have let it stay a mystery.

Lake Mungo (2008)

Can't handle endless jump scares? OK, how about just one? And what if it's one of the best in the history of the medium? This low-budget psychological horror, filmed as a pseudo-documentary, follows a family coming to terms with the death of their daughter after she drowns under mysterious circumstances. It's creepy throughout, but never overwhelmingly so, and there's plenty of time to prepare yourself for the one big moment. In the meantime, you'll be engrossed in an affecting family drama.

Falcon Lake (2023)

Yes, this is another spooky lake movie (the creepiest body of water?), but it has decidedly different vibes. Written and directed by Charlotte Le Bon, one of the stars of White Lotus season three, this is more of a deeply-felt, coming-of-age romance – the kind that leans into the awkward, uncomfortable bits, effectively making you remember how you might have felt once upon a time. The horror elements are light with no big scares, but this slow-burn hidden gem is never boring if you're a keen observer of human nature.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

While the most maligned film in the Halloween franchise has started getting the respect it deserves in recent years, it's still ripe for discovery – particularly for nostalgic adults who grew up reading Goosebumps books and are looking for something that scratches the same itch, with bonus points for its analogue tech aesthetics and a wicked synth score. It follows a Halloween mask factory in small-town California at the centre of mysterious deaths and disappearances. Fans of slasher films stay clear – this is a different kind of spooky fun.

Deadstream (2022)

For many viewers, adding in some comedy is an easy way to make the scarier moments tolerable. And one of the best horror-comedies in years – that is also relatable in our hyper-online existence – is the hidden gem Deadstream. While it is peppered with jump scares (which are never too bad), they're always outweighed by the humour of the story, which follows a disgraced content creator attempting to resurrect his career by live-streaming a night in a notorious haunted house.

The Invitation (2015)

Something is very wrong in The Invitation, but you're never sure exactly what it is until the end. It's a feeling also held by the film's lead character Will (Logan Marshall-Green) – who might be the problem himself. The story follows Will to a dinner party held by his ex-wife, who he's become estranged from after the death of their son several years earlier. To his surprise, she seems happier than ever. It's a gripping story from director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body).

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The underrated 2000s chiller stars Kate Hudson. Photo: Universal Pictures

Set in the swamplands of Louisiana, The Skeleton Key is a slow-burning mystery rooted in Southern folklore. A hospice nurse takes a job in a secluded mansion where strange rituals suggest something supernatural is at work. Rather than relying on sudden frights, the film builds its unease through hints and suggestions. Its haunting soundtrack also allows the tension to simmer rather than explode. Beneath the film’s eerie surface is a story about belief, trust and the dangers of curiosity. The Skeleton Key is an example of how true fear can come not from monsters, but from ideas, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy unsettling mystery over outright terror.

Arachnophobia (1990)

Jeff Daniels, right, stars in this nostalgic ode to 1950s monster movie fun. Photo: Amblin Entertainment

An enjoyable mixture of comedy and suspense, Arachnophobia delivers just enough chills to keep audiences alert, but never terrified. When a deadly species of spider invades a small American town, the chaos that ensues plays out with wit and warmth. Jeff Daniels brings humour and humanity to the role of a doctor facing his own fear of spiders. Director Frank Marshall keeps the tone light even when the spiders are scuttling across bathtubs and ceilings, balancing tension with good-natured charm. The film’s small-town setting and ensemble cast lend it a nostalgic quality reminiscent of 1950s monster movies. It’s the perfect film for anyone who wants a taste of the horror genre wrapped in a family-friendly adventure.

Duel (1971)

While many give the filmmaker's Jaws all the credit, Steven Spielberg's Duel is nearly as effective. Photo: Universal Studios

Steven Spielberg’s Duel remains one of cinema’s most effective exercises in tension. The film follows a lone motorist relentlessly pursued by a mysterious truck driver across a deserted motorway. There are no monsters or ghosts, only the menace of an unseen threat and the creeping anxiety it provokes. Spielberg’s minimalist direction turns an ordinary situation into a nerve-racking battle of David and Goliath. The dusty desert landscape and roaring engine of the pursuing truck heighten the sense of isolation and dread. Duel is not frightening in a traditional sense, but it keeps viewers on edge through sustained suspense and psychological unease. It’s a film that shows how fear can arise from everyday vulnerability – the simple horror of being hunted for no reason at all. If you've only seen Jaws, add this to your list.

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20S23%20ULTRA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.8%22%20edge%20quad-HD%2B%20dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%20Infinity-O%2C%203088%20x%201440%2C%20500ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204nm%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%202%2C%2064-bit%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%20RAM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%2F1TB%20(only%20128GB%20has%20an%208GB%20RAM%20option)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20quad%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20f%2F2.2%20%2B%20200MP%20wide%20f%2F1.7%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%20f%2F4.9%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%202.4%3B%203x%2F10x%20optical%20zoom%2C%20Space%20Zoom%20up%20to%20100x%3B%20auto%20HDR%2C%20expert%20RAW%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024%2F30fps%2C%204K%4060fps%2C%20full-HD%4060fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%2C%20full-HD%20super%20slo-mo%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%2C%20fast%20wireless%20charging%202.0%2C%20Wireless%20PowerShare%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%2C%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3B%20built-in%20Galaxy%20S%20Pen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESIM%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20single%20nano%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20cream%2C%20green%2C%20lavender%2C%20phantom%20black%3B%20online%20exclusives%3A%20graphite%2C%20lime%2C%20red%2C%20sky%20blue%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh4%2C949%20for%20256GB%2C%20Dh5%2C449%20for%20512GB%2C%20Dh6%2C449%20for%201TB%3B%20128GB%20unavailable%20in%20the%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

EVIL%20DEAD%20RISE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELee%20Cronin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlyssa%20Sutherland%2C%20Morgan%20Davies%2C%20Lily%20Sullivan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Day 2, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Dinesh Chandimal has inherited a challenging job, after being made Sri Lanka’s Test captain. He responded in perfect fashion, with an easy-natured century against Pakistan. He brought up three figures with a majestic cover drive, which he just stood and admired. Stat of the day – 33 It took 33 balls for Dilruwan Perera to get off the mark. His time on zero was eventful enough. The Sri Lankan No 7 was given out LBW twice, but managed to have both decisions overturned on review. The TV replays showed both times that he had inside edged the ball onto his pad. The verdict In the two previous times these two sides have met in Abu Dhabi, the Tests have been drawn. The docile nature of proceedings so far makes that the likely outcome again this time, but both sides will be harbouring thoughts that they can force their way into a winning position.

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m

Winner: Dirilis Ertugrul, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Ismail Mohammed (trainer)

2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m

Winner: Kidd Malibu, Sandro Paiva, Musabah Al Muhairi

2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m

Winner: Raakezz, Tadhg O’Shea, Nicholas Bachalard

3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m

Winner: Au Couer, Sean Kirrane, Satish Seemar

3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m

Winner: Rayig, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m

Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m

Winner: King’s Shadow, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

Company profile Name: Thndr Started: October 2020 Founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: FinTech Initial investment: pre-seed of $800,000 Funding stage: series A; $20 million Investors: Tiger Global, Beco Capital, Prosus Ventures, Y Combinator, Global Ventures, Abdul Latif Jameel, Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Plus VC, Rabacap and MSA Capital