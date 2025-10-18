Giant review: Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry shine in boxing biopic of Prince Naseem Hamed

From the age-old triumph against adversity theme to inevitable training montages to being left punch-drunk on the canvas, the boxing movie had too often followed a tired and overfamiliar trope. Giant, however, is different. Receiving its world premiere at this year’s London Film Festival, this colourful drama traces the rise of Prince Naseem Hamed, the British boxer from Sheffield and practising Muslim, who was also a hero in the Arabic-speaking world, given both his parents came from Yemen.

The first British Muslim boxing world champion, Hamed was known for his cockiness in the ring and out of it, an arrogance that became his signature style as he danced around opponents, evading their punches. All of this would make for an interesting enough biopic, but Rowan Athale’s film gives us another perspective. This is not about Hamed (confidently played by Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry) so much as it is about his trainer, Brendan Ingle (Pierce Brosnan), an Irish-born former boxer who ran his own club in Sheffield.

Ingle was known for his unorthodox methods, often pairing professionals and young amateurs in the ring (punches would be exchanged, but only body blows, never to the face). It was enough to cause him to lose his licence to train amateurs, which means when the young Naz starts fighting at amateur level, Ingle can’t be in his corner at bouts. But Ingle was crucial in other ways, nurturing the boy from the age of 7 like a father figure, after he spotted his nifty footwork (Michael Jackson would be proud of those moonwalks).

Written and directed by British-Indian filmmaker Athale (Wasteland), the backdrop of these early 1980-set scenes evoke memories of a Britain beset by racism. National Front louts graffiti the corner shop run by Hamed’s mother, and he and his two older brothers are frequently abused. Even the boxing officials aren’t above making vile comments, while the all-white crowds see this remarkable talent as a pantomime villain to boo. Ingle encourages Hamed to use that hatred as fuel, something he takes to heart.

Prince Naseem Hamed's groundbreaking boxing career was made possible by his strong personality, which El-Masry captures in the film. Photo: Allsport / Getty Images

At 18, Hamed turns pro, initially fighting as a bantamweight before moving to featherweight and the bright lights of Las Vegas’s MGM Grand. El-Masry expertly captures Hamed’s fighting style, goading his opponents in the ring as he ducks and weaves around the blows. The boxing scenes are vibrant, and Athale and his camera team vividly realise the bouts, with some impressive aerial shots (it doubtless helps that Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, is an executive producer).

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Unlike most boxing movies, religion plays a part. Hamed preys like any devout Muslim, and even thanks Allah after his wins. But the more successful he becomes, with the help of mega-promoter Frank Warren (Toby Stephens), the wealthier he gets. Money becomes his god, and it’s this avarice that leads to fractures in his relationship with Ingle. He thanks God for his gifts, increasingly believing Ingle had little to do with his success. For the Irish trainer, it’s a powerful body blow.

Brosnan, who tempers his Irish accent compared to the more cartoonish brogue he adopted in the recent TV drama Mobland, finds some real emotional heft. There’s something delightful about the former James Bond having a boogie to Sweet’s Blockbuster at the local kids’ disco, as he does here, which perhaps makes his fallout with his prodigy all the more painful. As the film reminds us at the close, Hamed retired at just 28, having won 36 of 37 fights. You’re left with the impression that the split from Ingle weighed heavily on him. The Prince without his most loyal servant, no longer invincible.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

MATCH INFO Delhi Daredevils 174-4 (20 ovs)

Mumbai Indians 163 (19.3 ovs) Delhi won the match by 11 runs

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silkhaus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aahan%20Bhojani%20and%20Ashmin%20Varma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Property%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247.75%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Nordstar%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20Yuj%20Ventures%20and%20Whiteboard%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

WTL%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2019%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EKites%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EAliassime%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3ESwiatek%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Tiesto%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2020%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Wizkid%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2021%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3EBadosa%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Ne-Yo%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2022%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EHawks%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EThiem%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3EKontaveit%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20deadmau5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(2pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EEagles%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EKyrgios%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3EGarcia%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2024%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFinals%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Armin%20Van%20Buuren%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Naga %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMeshal%20Al%20Jaser%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdwa%20Bader%2C%20Yazeed%20Almajyul%2C%20Khalid%20Bin%20Shaddad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Neil Thomson – THE BIO Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together. Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there. Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible. Favourite film: The Greatest Showman. Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical. Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

Museum of the Future in numbers 78 metres is the height of the museum

is the height of the museum 30,000 square metres is its total area

is its total area 17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade

is the length of the stainless steel facade 14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade

is the length of LED lights used on the facade 1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior

make up the exterior 7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices

in all, with one for administrative offices 2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape

frame the torus shape 100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens

dot the gardens Dh145 is the price of a ticket

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars