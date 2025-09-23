Mo Amer returns with third Netflix comedy special Wild World

Mo Amer is back with Wild World, his third Netflix comedy special, streaming on October 28.

Following The Vagabond (2018) and Mohammed in Texas (2021), the Palestinian-American comedian will be turning to fatherhood, heritage and airport security for fresh material, Netflix said.

Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents and raised in Houston, Amer has built a career on weaving stories of identity, family and migration into his stand-up, balancing humour with poignancy.

Beyond stand-up, Amer co-created and stars in the acclaimed Netflix comedy-drama Mo, which follows the life of a Palestinian refugee in the US. The semi-autobiographical series, which has won Gotham and Peabody Awards, returned in January with a second season that included a powerful episode depicting a long-awaited visit to Palestine – particularly poignant due to the continuing destruction of Gaza. It juxtaposes moments of nostalgia with harrowing scenes of Israeli settlers tear-gassing Mo and his family as they protect their olive trees.

“It was really hard,” Amer told The National about filming that episode. “You’re picking at a scab. You’re picking at memories at a very difficult time, with everything that’s going on. It was important to be as honest as possible, as grounded as possible.

“I just had to dig deep and push my own feelings aside and make sure that we made a realistic portrayal of what it’s like to be in the West Bank as a Palestinian.”

Amer has also appeared in the sitcom Ramy and in the superhero film Black Adam, opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Before his new special premieres Amer will return to this year's Dubai Comedy Festival as one of the headliners. A fourth and final performance was recently added “due to public demand” – he will now perform two shows a day on October 9 and 10 at Dubai Opera.

The Dubai show promise a mix of new material reflecting on fatherhood and fame, delivered with Amer’s signature blend of candour and charm, organisers said.

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s) Winner: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s) Winner: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s) Winner: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player Winner: Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s) Winner: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / now Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper Winner: Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa → Chelsea / England national team) Men’s Coach of the Year Winner: Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year Winner: Sarina Wiegman (England)

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

THE DETAILS Deadpool 2 Dir: David Leitch Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz Four stars

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.4-litre%2C%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E617hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E750Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh630%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20CarbonSifr%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202022%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Onur%20Elgun%2C%20Mustafa%20Bosca%20and%20Muhammed%20Yildirim%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Climate%20tech%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%241%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A