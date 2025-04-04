Indian actor Manoj Kumar, one of Bollywood's biggest stars of the 1960s and 1970s, dies aged 87

Veteran Indian actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar has died in Mumbai. He was 87. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad, British India (now in Pakistan), he moved to Delhi with his family after the Partition. He later graduated from Hindu College at the University of Delhi before entering the film industry. His career spanned more than four decades and was defined by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bollywood/" target="_blank">Bollywood</a> films that often explored Indian national pride and social responsibility; the roles earned him the nickname "Bharat Kumar" – Bharat is another name of India. Kumar's breakout acting role came in 1964’s <i>Woh Kaun Thi?</i>, a mystery thriller directed by Raj Khosla. The film was a big commercial success and helped establish him as a leading man. The 1960s were significant for Kumar, as he starred in several hit films, including the patriotic drama <i>Shaheed</i>, the romantic drama <i>Himalay Ki God Mein</i>, and the mystery thriller <i>Gumnaam, </i>helping initiate his rise in the Indian film industry. His directorial debut, <i>Upkar</i> (1967), was inspired by then-Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan, “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” The film was a major hit and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The mid-1970s were another peak time in Kumar's career, as he took part in three blockbusters in a row: <i>Roti Kapada Aur Makaan</i> (1974) with Shashi Kapoor and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/19/amitabh-bachchan-best-roles/" target="_blank">Amitabh Bachchan</a>, which he also directed; <i>Sanyasi</i> (1975) with Sohanlal Kanwar; and the action crime film <i>Dus Numbri</i> (1976). In the late 1980s, Kumar went through a string of flops. He quit acting after his appearance in the 1995 film <i>Maidan-E-Jung</i>. He directed his son Kunal Goswami in <i>Jai Hind</i> (1999), which was a box office failure and the last project he worked on. Throughout his career, Kumar won several major awards, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992, and later received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, Indian cinema’s top honour. He is survived by his wife, Shashi Goswami, and their two sons, Kunal and Vishal.