Mohamed Rashad's drama The Settlement follows two brothers who are offered jobs at a factory where their father was killed. Photo: Hassala Films
Mohamed Rashad's drama The Settlement follows two brothers who are offered jobs at a factory where their father was killed. Photo: Hassala Films

Culture

Film & TV

The Settlement director Mohamed Rashad: 'The next generation Egyptian cinema is here'

His debut film will have its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival this week

James Mottram

February 22, 2025