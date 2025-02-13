Das Licht (The Light) features Tala Al Deen as a Syrian housekeeper who has recently arrived in Germany. Photo: X Verleih AG
Das Licht (The Light) features Tala Al Deen as a Syrian housekeeper who has recently arrived in Germany. Photo: X Verleih AG

Culture

Film & TV

Das Licht review: Tala Al Deen's shining performance lifts Tom Tykwer's Berlinale opener

While the story of a Syrian immigrant who heals a German family is patronising at times, Al Deen's acting keeps the film afloat

James Mottram

February 13, 2025