One-woman play about intrepid Gazan girl opens London Palestine Film Festival

The voices of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/08/palestine-children-israel-gaza/" target="_blank">children </a>from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza </a>and ancient <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestinian </a>tales will be part of a new one-woman show which premieres at London’s Barbican this week. Performed by actress and campaigner Sarah Agha and written by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/07/06/actors-from-the-arab-diaspora-find-healing-in-london-play/" target="_blank">Elias Matar</a>, two British Palestinians based in London, <i>A Grain Of Sand </i>draws on real testimonials from Gaza and the magical world of Palestinian folk tales to highlight the human cost of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/11/live-israel-gaza-arab-islamic-summit/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza</a> war, now in its second year. Its premiere on Friday marks the launch of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/11/19/eclectic-mix-marks-this-years-palestine-film-festival-in-london/" target="_blank">London Palestine Film Festival</a> – a two-week series of Palestinian films screened in cinemas across the city. The play tells the story of Renad, a little girl living in Gaza during the current war, who searches for the phoenix, a mythical bird from Palestinian folk tales, so that he can help her find her parents. She recounts the folk tales that her grandmother taught her to get past the obstacles she encounters on the way, and to stay alive in her dangerous surroundings. Some of Renad’s words and stories are taken from the poems and testimonies of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/05/looking-back-british-palestinians-remember-what-they-lost-in-gaza/" target="_blank">children </a>in Gaza, written in the war’s first six months, which were published in a booklet called <i>A Million </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/the-kite-runners-of-gaza-they-reach-our-occupied-cities-instead-of-me-1.741277" target="_blank"><i>Kites</i></a>. The challenges she comes across are taken from real events that have taken place in Gaza in the past year, widely shared on social media. “Renad is talking from her point of view, but she's saying the real words of children. We want to remember everyone or every single child whose heart was broken literally, or mentally,” Matar told <i>The National</i>. The blend of fact and fiction is important for Matar, who trained as a drama therapist and has used theatre in the past to help communities in the UK and in Israel to overcome trauma. He is aware of his dual responsibility to shed light on the war's atrocities, but also to "take care" of an audience that is already feeling overwhelmed and isolated by these events. Amid the uncertainty of the conflict, he chose to channel many stories of real people in Gaza into one fictional character. “The metaphor is a great holder of pain. When we use the metaphor, we're reminding people that every child in Gaza still has hopes to survive,” he said. The character is inspired by Renad Atallah, a 10-year old girl living in Gaza who makes viral social media videos of herself cooking Palestinian dishes in a refugee camp in Khan Younis. The Palestinian phoenix – which is also found in Lebanon – is a coastal bird that often appears in Palestinian folk talks about Gaza. Part of Matar’s deep unease as he wrote the play was not knowing whether the children mentioned in the book were still alive or dead. It was an uncertainty that he hopes to convey in the performance. “Some of them might still be alive, we don't know. Some of them will have been killed or starved to death,” he said. “We can't go back in time, we can't revive them, but we can remember them, and we could prevent this from happening [again].” Working with Agha over the past few months came from a position of despair, as both were involved in campaigning for Palestine in London. “I was feeling powerless, feeling the silence from people in power and government, let down by the international order. I’m talking as a human first. I don't want to see this happening anywhere in the world, from any religion or any culture,” he said. Matar grew up in I’bilin, a Palestinian village in the Galilee region of the occupied land, where he still has family. After setting up his own theatre group in Haifa, he moved to the UK to study in 2015. In his last major production, <i>The Olive Jar </i>(2023), for London’s Shubbak Festival, he worked with non-actors from the Arabic-speaking community in north-west London, getting them to tell their own stories of fleeing home and seeking refuge in the UK. He worked closely with Agha on the script for <i>A Grain of Sand</i>. “We are almost writing together, I'm coming to her place, how she's seeing stuff in here, things that stuck in her mind,” he said. “We should think about the hope and take actions, or think about what we can do to put pressure (to end this war) and what we can do to support children,” he said. Now a naturalised British citizen, Matar sees little hope for theatre, performative and drama therapy like his own back in Israel. “I tried,” he said. “When I lived there, I tried to focus on bridging gaps.” Among his drama therapy projects was work with a Holocaust Museum in northern Israel that sought to bring Israeli Jews and Palestinian Christians together. “We introduced the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/05/15/as-palestinians-commemorate-nakba-liberal-uk-jewish-groups-debate-the-occupation/" target="_blank">Nakba</a>, and it was very difficult because the Israelis weren’t ready for this,” he said. Alongside the play, the festival will host the premiere of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/16/from-ground-zero-gaza-films/" target="_blank"><i>From Ground Zero</i></a><i>, </i>an anthology of 22 short films from Gaza, made over the past year. In this series, Gazan filmmakers have documented their daily lives in the continuing conflict, telling previously untold stories. The project was led by director Rachid Masharawi, and will represent Palestine this year at the Oscars, despite having received no US distribution. Directors <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/25/no-other-land-berlin-film-festival-palestine/" target="_blank">Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra</a> – an Israeli and Palestinian duo – will present their film <i>No Other Land, </i>about the destruction of villages in the West Bank, after a screening at the Barbican this month. The film won the best documentary award at the Berlinale earlier this year, and its directors were subjected to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/28/israeli-director-berlin-film-festival/" target="_blank">death threats</a> and charges of anti-Semitism. British Palestinian filmmaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/29/farah-nabulsi-the-teacher-palestine/" target="_blank">Farah Nabulsi</a> will also speak about her film <i>The Teacher, </i>about a schoolteacher trying to protect his students from a life stifled by Israeli occupation. The film festival’s director Khaled Ziada said he hoped this year's event would “create space of discussion,” for London audiences. “Each edition spotlights stories of political realities as experienced by Palestinians, both at home and in the diaspora, through the creative lens of cinema,” he said. The decision to open the film festival with Matar's play was based on the need to present "an experience where imagination is crucial to navigate the violence".