Yasmine Al Massri and Clara Khoury play sisters working together to earn a share of their inheritance. Photo: Mad Distribution
Yasmine Al Massri and Clara Khoury play sisters working together to earn a share of their inheritance. Photo: Mad Distribution

Culture

Film & TV

Thank You for Banking with Us review: Laila Abbas's cutting take on gender politics in Palestine

The film follows two estranged sisters who work together to secure a fair share of their deceased father's inheritance

Hanna Ines Flint

October 17, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit