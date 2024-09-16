Idris Elba stars in Inception-style video promoting investments in UAE

Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to star in a promotional video for the UAE, but this time he's touting investment opportunities. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared the video titled Bring Your Impossible on social media on Monday. "You are not crazy," Elba says in the clip, which lasts a little over a minute. "The world is changing, but you have a dream. A dream that people tell you is a waste of time. A dream that is impossible." The slickly produced video then cuts to a model whose world twists, turns and flips, similar to scenes in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/07/20/christopher-nolan-films-ranked/" target="_blank"><i>Inception</i></a>. The 2010 science fiction film follows a group of thieves who infiltrate people's dreams to steal valuable information. "So here is a truth: there is a different path," Elba's voice continues. "A reality where dreams are not just chased, but exceeded. A place where we were told it was impossible until we made it possible. A place where you can imagine your future and create it." He then ends with the tagline: "Bring your impossible to the Emirates." Elba, who was one of the speakers at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/02/14/world-government-summit-2023-dubai-live-updates/" target="_blank">World Government Summit </a>in Dubai last year, is the latest in a long line of Hollywood and Bollywood <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/06/15/uae-celebrity-brand-ambassadors/" target="_blank">celebrities to help promote the UAE</a>. And he has the business credentials. Besides his acting and music career, he runs several companies including Sherbro Alliance Partners, which is working to build a sustainable city in Sherbro Island, Sierra Leone. Along with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, Elba also runs S’able Labs, which makes sustainably sourced skincare products. The couple are also UN goodwill ambassadors. In March, Elba's investment company, the Akuna Group, teamed up with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to promote entrepreneurship, partnerships and investments across Africa. The partnership also brought Elba back to UAE as a speaker at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/04/idris-elba-sierra-leone-film/" target="_blank">Impact Summit</a>, organised by the UAE office and Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem Hub71. The UAE has set an ambitious target to attract Dh550 billion ($150 billion) in foreign direct investment by 2031 and eventually reach Dh1 trillion by 2051. The Emirates attracted $30.7 billion worth of FDI inflows last year, compared with $22.7 billion in 2022, an annual growth of 35 per cent, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in its 2024 World Investment Report. FDI outflows from the country stood at $22.3 billion, compared with $24.8 billion in 2022, it added. The UAE is also ranked the second-largest market after the US for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/06/21/uae-ranks-second-globally-for-greenfield-fdi-projects-in-2023/" target="_blank">greenfield foreign direct investment</a>, according to the UN. Greenfield FDI involves a foreign entity establishing operations in another country by building new facilities from the ground up.