Idris Elba talks Dubai's 'Oscar' status and James Bond at World Government Summit

Actor and DJ Idris Elba has reflected on Dubai's storytelling ability - saying the city should "win an Oscar" for the way it has sold itself to the world.

The Luther actor was speaking on Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai, during a session moderated by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Elba, who is also performing at the Elrow dance festival this weekend, reflected on the city as an "incredible story, an incredible tourism story".

"Dubai should win an Oscar, because the movie is incredible."

Quote A lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,' but I'm not going to be that guy. I'm going to be John Luther. That's who I am Idris Elba

Asked about his upcoming film based on the British series Luther, Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007.

“It's very dark," Elba said of the series. “We've been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we're here with the first movie.”

He added: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,' but I'm not going to be that guy. I'm going to be John Luther. That's who I am.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun, is due to stream on Netflix beginning March 10. It also co-stars Andy Serkis and other actors from the television series.

Elba also touched on his work teaching filmmaking in parts of Africa.

He said smartphones and easy editing tools have democratised filmmaking, most significantly for young people in the developing world.

“Look at the universities and the technical colleges and the courses that you can implement and encourage, especially when it comes to tech," he said.

“And it's a good way into the educative sector. Once you bolstered that, you’re actually beginning to build a workforce, and that's what I'm trying to do in Africa.”