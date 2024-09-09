James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

American actor James Earl Jones, who overcame a childhood stutter to develop a voice recognised the world over as that of Star Wars villain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/star-wars-actor-david-prowse-who-played-darth-vader-dies-aged-85-1.1119619" target="_blank">Darth Vader</a>, died on Monday at the age of 93, his agent said. Jones, a long-time sufferer of diabetes, died at his home surrounded by family members, agent Barry McPherson said. No cause of death was provided. He had a great physical presence on stage, TV and movies, but he would have been a star even if his face was never seen because his voice had a career of its own. The resonating bass could instantly command respect, as with the sage father Mufasa in <i>The Lion King</i> and many Shakespeare roles, or instil fear as the rasping Vader in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2023/05/04/may-the-fourth-be-with-you-what-is-star-wars-day-and-how-did-it-start/" target="_blank"><i>Star Wars</i> films</a>. The actor laughed when a BBC interviewer asked if he resented being so closely tied to Darth Vader, a role that required only his voice for a few lines while another actor did the on-screen work in costume. “I love being part of that whole myth, of that whole cult,” he said, adding that he was glad to oblige fans who asked for a recital of his “I am your father” line. Jones said he never made much money off the Darth Vader part – only $9,000 for the first film – and that he considered it merely a special effects job. He did not even ask to be in the credits of the first two <i>Star Wars</i> movies. His long list of awards included Tonys for <i>The Great White Hope</i> in 1969 and <i>Fences</i> in 1987 on Broadway, and Emmys in 1991 for<i> Gabriel's Fire </i>and <i>Heat Wave </i>on television. He also won a Grammy for best spoken word album, <i>Great American Documents</i> in 1977. Although he never won a competitive Academy Award, he was nominated for Best Actor for the film version of <i>The Great White Hope </i>and was given an honorary Oscar in 2011. He was born on January 17, 1931, in the tiny community of Arkabutla, Mississippi, to a family with a mixed ethnic background of Irish, African and Cherokee. His father, prizefighter-turned-actor Robert Earl Jones, left the family shortly afterward. Jones was raised by his maternal grandparents, who forbade him to see his father, and the two did not get together until Jones moved to New York in the 1950s. Eventually they appeared in several plays together. Jones was about five years old when his grandparents moved the family from Mississippi to a farm in Michigan and it was about that time that he quit speaking because of his stutter. He was mostly silent for a decade until a ploy by his high school English teacher got him to speak up. The teacher made Jones recite to the class a poem that he said he had written to prove he was familiar enough with it to be the author. Although he said he still had to choose his words carefully, Jones learnt to control his stutter and became interested in acting. After studying drama at the University of Michigan, he moved to New York, where his theatre performances increasingly attracted critical attention and acclaim. His breakthrough role on Broadway was <i>The Great White Hope</i>, playing a character based on Black heavyweight champion Jack Johnson. The play examined racism through the lens of the boxing world and critics raved about Jones's performance.