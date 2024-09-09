Actor James Earl Jones in Sydney, Australia, in 2013. AP
Actor James Earl Jones in Sydney, Australia, in 2013. AP

James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

Actor had great physical presence on stage, television and films

Reuters

September 09, 2024

