Sir Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore, dies aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon, known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, has died aged 82 following a bout of pneumonia.

His family confirmed the news through his publicist Clair Dobbs.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," the statement read.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

This is a breaking news story