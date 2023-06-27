Seven TV shows with similar themes to Black Mirror

After almost four years, Black Mirror has made its long-awaited return to Netflix with five episodes in its newest season.

However, for those who have binge-watched it already, fret not. Here are some other shows worthy of attention that have similar themes to Charlie Brooker's hit series.

Love, Death and Robots

Where to watch: Netflix

The Emmy-winning animated anthology series explores various genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, horror and comedy. The show features a collection of stand-alone short episodes, each with their own story, animation style and creative vision. The common thread throughout is the exploration of themes related to love, death and the impact of technology on society.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Where to watch: Netflix

Rupert Grint in Dreams in the Witch House from Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Photo: Netflix

The show is a collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's personally curated stories, described as “equally sophisticated and horrific”. The first season features eight stand-alone episodes that are about an hour long. Names attached to this project include Jennifer Kent, who directed and wrote 2014’s The Babadook, Ana Lily Amirpour of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (which was promoted as “the first Iranian vampire Western”) and David Prior, writer and director of 2020’s The Empty Man.

Room 104

Where to watch: OSN+

Room 104 is an anthology series created by Jay and Mark Duplass. The show is set entirely in a motel room and each episode tells a different story with new characters, genres and tones. The series explores the lives and experiences of the various guests who check in, delving into their personal journeys, secrets, desires and conflicts.

Electric Dreams

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The show is a sci-fi anthology series based on the works of author Philip K Dick. Each episode adapts a different short story from Dick, exploring a range of futuristic concepts, dystopian societies and philosophical themes. The show presents a collection of stand-alone episodes, each with their own narrative and set of characters.

Severance

Where to watch: Apple TV+

A scene from Severance, a psychological thriller. Apple TV+

The psychological thriller stars Adam Scott as Mark, a man who wants to escape the grief of losing his wife and undergoes a procedure to separate his work life from his home life. His disposition becomes sunnier as he ascends the lift to the office each day as he switches to his “innie”. However, with the new arrival of Helly (Britt Lower), we soon learn of the horrors that “innies” experience and as the story progresses not everything is as it seems.

Devs

Where to watch: Disney+

The limited series is set in a near-future San Francisco and follows a young software engineer named Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno). She works for a tech company called Amaya in Silicon Valley and after her boyfriend Sergei (Karl Glusman) dies, she starts to investigate the secret division of her employer, called Devs. The show's themes include determinism, free will and the nature of reality within the context of advanced technology.

Girl from Nowhere

Where to watch: Netflix

The show from Thailand revolves around a mysterious protagonist named Nanno (Chicha Amatayakul). It tells various dark and twisted tales set in the world of high school and the educational system in Thailand. Nanno is an enigmatic and manipulative girl who transfers to different schools, uncovering and exposing the dark secrets and hypocrisies that lie within them to teach lessons to others.