Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star on May the Fourth

Carrie Fisher received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, a May the Fourth tribute to a beloved Star Wars actor who had a touch of stardust.

The late star’s daughter, Billie Lourd, wearing her mother’s portrait printed on her metallic dress, accepted the star on behalf of Fisher. She threw glitter, her mother's favourite, on the newly unveiled star.

“My mum used to say you weren’t actually famous until you became a Pez dispenser," Ms Lourd said.

"Well, people eat candy out of her neck every day. I say you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“My mum is a double-whammy — a Pez dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now. Mama, you’ve made it.”

May the Fourth has been named Star Wars Day, after the Jedi Knight greeting: "May the Force be with you."

Mark Hamill, who played Fisher's brother, Luke Skywalker, was also on hand, and recalled meeting the young actor when she was just 19.

“She played such a crucial role in my personal and professional life and both would have been far emptier without her," Hamill said.

"Was she a handful? Was she high-maintenance? No doubt! But everything would have been drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was."

Several in the crowd were dressed as characters from the space franchise and C-3P0 and R2-D2 were present for the unveiling.

“Never forget the droids,” Ms Lourd said on a wet day that gave way to sunshine.

Fisher, who died in 2016, joins Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that recognises luminaries from film, TV , music and other entertainment industries.

The trio's stars are all on the 6,800 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film made its debut in 1977.

Fisher played Leia Organa, who over six films went from a princess to a general leading the forces of good in its fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away.

“No one will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia,” said Ms Lourd. “Leia is more than just a character. She’s a feeling. She is strength. She is grace. She is wit. She is femininity at its finest.

"She knows what she wants and gets it. She doesn’t need anyone to rescue her because she rescues herself and even rescues the rescuers. And no one could have played her like my mother.”

Fans had long campaigned for Fisher to receive a Walk of Fame star.

Fisher was given the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was honoured in 2018.