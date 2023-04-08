Otr Elkalam: Winners of Quran recitation and adhan competition announced in Saudi Arabia

TV talent show Otr Elkalam (Scent of Speech), an international Quran recitation and adhan (call to prayer) competition, announced its winners on Friday, with participants from Saudi Arabia and Iran taking the top spots respectively.

The initiative by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority is broadcast on MBC TV and the Shahid digital platform, and has a total prize pool of 12 million Saudi riyals ($3.2 million).

In the closing episode, four winners were named in the adhan category, each having displayed exceptional talent and skill in calling the faithful to prayer in the previous episode.

Mohamed Al Sherif from Saudi Arabia emerged victorious, winning the coveted first prize of 2 million Saudi riyals ($530,000). Sharing his delight, he recited the adhan before the judges.

المشارك السعودي محمد الشريف الفائز بالمركز الأول ❤️🇸🇦

يرفعُ صوت الأذان أمام لجنة تحكيم #عطر_الكلام pic.twitter.com/3SS7lXIp4C — عطر الكلام (@OtrElKalam) April 7, 2023

Diaa Eddine bin Nizar from Indonesia secured second, winning 1 million Saudi riyals ($270,000) for his emotive and melodious performance. Third was Rahif Al Hajj from Lebanon, who won 500,000 Saudi riyals ($130,000). The youngest of the winners, Ibrahim Assad, 12, from the UK, came in fourth, taking home 300,000 Saudi riyals ($80,000).

In the Quran recitation competition, Younis Shahmradi of Iran earned the highest prize, receiving 3 million Saudi riyals. Abdulaziz Al Fakih of Saudi Arabia clinched second place earning 2 million Saudi riyals, followed by Zakaria Al Zirek of Morocco with 1 million Saudi riyals.

تنافس عظيم اختتمناهُ اليوم بتتويج القارئ يونس شاهمرادي بالمركز الأول 🇮🇷 والقارئ عبدالعزيز الفقيه بالمركز الثاني 🇸🇦 من فئة القرآن في مسابقة #عطر_الكلام pic.twitter.com/8rP7PXVLyZ — عطر الكلام (@OtrElKalam) April 7, 2023

Azzam Al Omran, the director of Otr Elkalam, says the competition is not only the largest Quran recitation contest internationally, but also the first that incorporates both Quran recitation and adhan. This year, the contest attracted 50,000 entrants from more than 100 countries.