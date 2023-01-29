Middle East Comic Con 2023: Star Wars C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels joins line-up

Star Wars fans will be able to meet Anthony Daniels, the man who brought C-3PO to life, at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, which takes place in Abu Dhabi in March.

The only actor to have starred in all nine of the Star Wars films, Daniels is best known for his portrayal of the beloved golden robot and R2-D2's constant companion.

He has also played a part in many of the franchise's spin-offs and is the latest celebrity announced as part of the star-studded line-up heading to the capital.

Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, will join a celebrity line-up at MEFCC in Abu Dhabi. Photo: MEFCC

Also announced to join the pop culture event is comic book artist Ken Lashley, who has worked across the industry with DC on titles including Suicide Squad, Superwoman and Batwing, and with Marvel on Excalibur, X-Men Gold and Black Panther.

Ryan Ottley, known for his comic masterpieces on Marvel titles including The Amazing Spider-Man and Hulk, will also take part.

The trio will join House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, American voice actor Christopher Sabat and Disney artists Mike and Patty Peraza on the red carpet.

A woman in cosplay poses with Batman at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National, unless specified otherwise

A celebration of pop culture and fandom, MECC brings together fans and stars for a fun-filled weekend that features workshops, talks, meet-and-greets, concerts, competitions and more.

Among the highlights is the annual cosplay competition, where fans dress up as their favourite characters and compete to see who is the best dressed.

There are four categories that participants can compete under, including Best Craftsmanship and Best Performance on Stage, with Dh30,000 prize money up for grabs.

The Middle East Film and Comic Con returns to Abu Dhabi in March. Photo: MEFCC

The World Cosplay Summit preliminaries are also making a comeback at MEFCC 2023, with the winner heading to Japan to represent the UAE at the World Cosplay Summit in Nagoya.

Cosplay aficionados keen to take part need to enter in teams of two, perform onstage and attend a prejudging round where costumes and props will be examined by professional cosplay judges and a representative from the WCS Board.

Interested competitors need to register online by February 27.

Tickets for MEFCC are already on sale, with ultimate VIP tickets almost sold out, according to organisers.