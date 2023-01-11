Where to watch Golden Globe film winners in the UAE, from The Banshees of Inisherin to RRR

The Golden Globes kick-started awards season with a celebration of the best of film and television from last year.

Here is where to watch all of the winning films, from The Banshees of Inisherin to RRR, in the UAE.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell stars in The Banshees of Inisherin. AP

The Banshees of Inisherin was the big winner on the night, taking home three of the eight awards it was nominated for, including the Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Colin Farrell.

Where to watch in the UAE: Disney+

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once took home two awards, Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Yeoh is the first Malaysian actress to win the award.

Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who is being audited by the US Internal Revenue Service when she learns that a powerful being is set on destroying the multiverse and only she can stop it.

Where to watch in the UAE: OSN+

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film The Fabelmans won the Best Drama Motion Picture award, as well as Best Director, taking home two of the five awards it was nominated for.

Where to watch in the UAE: Google Play or Apple TV from $19.99

Argentina, 1985

Argentina, 1985 won Best Non-English Language Film. The film recounts events surrounding the mid-1980s trial that prosecuted ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

Where to watch in the UAE: Amazon Prime

Babylon

Margot Robbie in Babylon. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Babylon features an all-star cast of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart and Li Jun Li. The film won the Best Original Score award for composer Justin Hurwitz. It is not yet available to watch in the UAE, but can be pre-ordered.

Where to watch in the UAE: Pre-order on Google Play or Apple TV for $19.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't currently available to watch at home in the UAE but is still being shown in cinemas, including Vox Cinemas, Reel Cinemas and Novo Cinemas. The original is available to watch on Disney+ and Wakanda Forever is listed as coming soon on Apple TV.

Angela Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her role as Queen Ramonda.

Where to watch in the UAE: In cinemas and on Disney+ from February 1

Elvis

Expand Autoplay Austin Butler in character as Elvis Presley in 'Elvis'. Photo: YouTube / Warner Bros Pictures

Austin Butler won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture award for his turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis.

Where to watch in the UAE: Google Play or Apple TV from $5.99

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a reimagining of the children's classic. The film won the Best Animated Feature Golden Globe.

Where to watch in the UAE: Netflix

Action film RRR made history when Telugu-language song Naatu Naatu became the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe.

Naatu Naatu was composed by M M Keeravani and is performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Versions of the song were also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Where to watch in the UAE: Netflix

Tár

Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama award for her turn as Lydia Tar in Tár, a psychological drama about the downfall of a fictional composer and conductor.

Where to watch in the UAE: Google Play or Apple TV from $5.99

