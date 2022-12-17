Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission, calling it the 'best birthday present ever'

Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85 next Wednesday, said on Friday she had received an early birthday gift when her doctor told her that her cancer was in remission.

Fonda disclosed in September that she was undergoing chemotherapy for what she said was a treatable form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news," she posted on Instagram, calling it the "best birthday present ever".

"I'm especially happy because while my first four chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted two weeks, making it hard to accomplish much of anything," she added.

Fonda has dealt with cancer before. She had a tumour removed from her breast in 2010 and has also had skin cancer.

Part of a renowned Hollywood family, Fonda has gained fame for both her acting and her activism. Making her professional debut on Broadway in 1960, she went on to become one of the biggest movie stars of that decade She won Oscars for her roles in 1971 movie Klute and 1978′s Coming Home.

READ MORE 24 celebrity activists, from Jane Fonda to Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman

Last year, she was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

"Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained," said Ali Sar, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Golden Globes.

This year, Fonda appeared in the final season of her Netflix comedy show Grace and Frankie.

Off screen, she has advocated for various causes and is currently is pushing for policies to curb climate change.

— Additional reporting by Reuters and AFP

Jane Fonda's style evolution in 47 photos, from red carpets to protests