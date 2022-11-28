Farah: Emirati-produced film emerges from Covid for cinema screens

The National first caught up with Kenton and Hassiba Freiha-Oxley to hear about their film Farah in 2018 when Hassiba, the film’s Emirati writer, co-star, co-producer and director alongside her husband, was still committing the story to the page.

The film finally arrives in cinemas this weekend, and a lot has happened since. Lebanon, where Farah is set and shot, and where Hassiba can trace her family roots, has weathered an economic crisis, the deadly 2020 blast in the Port of Beirut and repeated collapsed governments.

And then there was the pandemic. Kenton reveals that at the start of 2021, when the film was completed, Farah was one of 250 films selected to screen that year at “one of the world’s top five film festivals”. Cue another wave of Covid, and the festival was pared down to an online event screening only 50 films — Farah didn’t make the cut.

This year the film did finally have its festival run, picking up accolades including the Jury Prize at New York’s Chelsea Film Festival and Best Arabic Film at the Alexandria Mediterranean Film Festival.

The couple acknowledge that, had they achieved last year’s high-profile launch, we might be having a “very different conversation” today, yet conversely they also note that the delays and lockdowns may have actually made the film even more topical.

Farah stars rising Lebanese actor and singer, Stephanie Atala as Lina, who is prescribed an experimental new drug after suffering a mental breakdown. Photo: Knockout Productions / Intuitive Features

Farah tells the story of student Lina (rising Lebanese actress and pop star Stephanie Atala) who is sent home to Beirut from her American university following a mental breakdown, and prescribed an experimental new drug.

The topics of mental health and over-reliance on pharmaceuticals were already topical back in 2021, both globally and in the Middle East, and Lebanon in particular — where the couple cite sources including the Lebanese Psychiatric Society and Unicef that suggest 80 per cent of the population suffers from PTSD.

After more than two years of lockdowns, and a highly public debate over the benefits of vaccines, the subjects of mental health and the role big pharma plays in our lives could hardly be more relevant.

Hassiba says that although it sounds awful, Covid was in one sense a blessing in disguise. "I just think that people would not have had that much discussion on mental health awareness if it wasn't for Covid. It’s made everyone more open to the subject, because show me anyone who wouldn’t have some kind of mental impact from all of that? I don't think this film could be any more needed, or more relevant, at this point.”

The delayed release also led to another unexpected point of topicality. The film’s theme tune, Try to Remember, is performed by none other than 1980s pop legend Boy George, who has somewhat conveniently become a surprise mental health advocate thanks to his discussions of his own struggles in the current series of the UK’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

It’s doubtless a spot of welcome unplanned publicity, but how on Earth does global pop royalty come to be performing the theme for a UAE-produced indie from a pair of first-time feature makers?

Kenton reveals all: “Roy Hay, the guitarist from Culture Club, is a close friend,” he says. “He scores films as well as working with the band, and we were talking on the phone in lockdown. He’d just had Covid, the films he was working on had stalled and he just said ‘please let me score your film. I’m so bored'.”

Unfortunately for Hay, the film’s score was already well under way in the hands of UNKLE’s Aiden Lavelle. Where there’s a will there’s a way, however. “We also had this existing song we wanted to use. It's from the musical The Fantastics, and it’s sung in Arabic, French and English,” Kenton explains.

“It's a profound song to me as my mum and dad met working on that musical, and when my dad passed away we played it at his funeral. It’s about remembering the good times, because ultimately that's what we live for. That's basically what the track is about, and it’s also what the film is about. So that was decided — Roy rearranged it, he got George to sing, Stephanie duets, and it’ll be released as a single around the time of the film’s release.”

The film’s theme tune, Try to Remember, is performed by pop legend and mental health advocate, Boy George. AP

For the Freiha-Oxleys, this international approach is about more than an opportunity to name-drop. The pair met at Abu Dhabi’s twofour54, where Kenton was one of the original team brought in to set up the media hub in 2009 as head of international commercial and production, while Hassiba worked on the post-production team.

For them, although it’s seven years since they left twofour54 to set up independently, their approach to Farah has been a continuation of that work: “When twofour54 was created, the UAE decided to bring in external knowledge and experience and pair it with local talent to create something that has a sense of storytelling from this part of the world, but with those western production values.”

Kenton says: “That’s what we’ve done here. This is very much an Emirati storyteller, with strong Lebanese links too, telling a story from this region. We’ve got big name Arabic actors like Stephanie and Majdi Machmouchi, and all the production companies involved are from the UAE, but that’s tied in with the best international talent too.”

That talent includes British sound designer James Mather, a recent Oscar winner for Belfast, and Australian editor Marcus D’Arcy who was Oscar nominated for Babe, and here works alongside up-and-coming Lebanese editor Rita Mounzer. It’s an approach they hope will reap rewards.

“I think it’s significant that we’ve had festival success in North America as well as the Arab world,” Kenton says. “We’ve produced something that isn’t your typical Arab arthouse film, but nor is it a western product. It sits somewhere in between, and I think that has the potential to reach out to a really broad audience.”

Farah is released in cinemas on December 1 and will also be available to stream on Netflix from December 8.

