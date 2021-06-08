FaceTime is coming to Android and Windows and users to be able to share music and movies via video calls

The Apple calling feature could work in the same way as Zoom across devices

Apple has announced that with the new iOS 15 update, FaceTime users can stay connected while watching TV shows and films, or listening to music. 
Apple has announced that with the new iOS 15 update, FaceTime users can stay connected while watching TV shows and films, or listening to music. Courtesy Apple 

Until now, to use FaceTime, users have been restricted to Apple products. This meant that FaceTime with your aunt, who uses a Huawei on the other side of the world, has been off limits.

But that is set to change as it was announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday that Android and Windows users will finally be able to join FaceTime calls.

Previously only available on iOS and Mac devices, users will now be able to dial in on Android devices and Windows PCs.

New shows coming to UAE streaming sites in June: Anthony Mackie in 'Solos'; 'Central Perk'; Rose Byrne in 'Physical'. Courtesy Apple TV+, Amazon Prime 15 new films and TV series streaming in the UAE this June: From ‘Hospital Playlist' to 'Lupin' and 'Loki'

Would you tip for social media content? Why people are willing to reward creators with more than just likes

Much like Zoom, users will be able to dial in on non-Apple devices via a link, which means calls can be scheduled in advance.

The roll out has not been announced, however it's expected to launch with iOS 15 in the autumn.

Currently, FaceTime is not available in the UAE. The National has reached out to Apple to comment on new features being made available in the country.

Other changes coming to FaceTime with iOS 15 are SharedPlay and new audio and video functions.

New technology will detect where the FaceTime user is positioned on the screen, naturally focusing on them and separating their voice from background noise. Aesthetically-pleasing portrait mode will also become available on FaceTime video calls, so users can blur their background and put themselves in focus.

New SharedPlay version will allow users to connect and sync Apple Music and Apple TV shows and movies via FaceTime. The function will have shared playback controls, which means anyone in a SharedPlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead.

