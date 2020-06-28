'The Horse, the Saluki and the Falcon': Sheikha Salama's hopeful new children's book

The three celebrated animals from the UAE impart lessons of 'empathy, love and kindness' in the work

Sheikha Salama Bint Hazza has written her fifth book, 'The Horse, the Saluki and the Falcon'. 

Farah Andrews
Jun 28, 2020

Sheikha Salama Bint Hazza has released her fifth children's book titled The Horse, the Saluki and the Falcon. 

The work is a collection of quotes that "aims to shed light on the positivity of the universe and on the silver linings of the life we lead, during a period of growing uncertainty globally." It has been illustrated by Olga Byrne.

The cover of Sheikha Salama Bint Hazza's 'The Horse, the Saluki and the Falcon'

Of her latest work, Sheikha Salama said: "This book is a work for all ages, it teaches humility, compassion and empathy to young and mature readers alike."

With the book, she pays homage to her UAE homeland by choosing three animals celebrated in Emirati culture and "turning them into icons of wisdom that impart lessons in empathy, love and kindness". In a statement, her representatives said she took inspiration from British illustrator Charlie Mackesy's The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse 

"Built on the idea that animals speak in languages we don’t hear, the book puts together the idea that animals represent wisdom that has far preceded us and will far outlive us," the statement says.

"Each animal represents a different aspect of the human experience. Speaking to an inquisitive young child, the three come together to present an understanding of human relationships, introspection and self-love.

"The Horse represents beauty and power, speaking of the tenacity of the heart; while the Saluki symbolises intelligence, speed and loyalty, the Falcon signifies alertness of the mind and soul. Each quote relies on the animals’ characteristics offering a different perspective for the curious child’s questions."

The book was scheduled to be released at the Paris Book Fair in March, however it was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The book is now available for purchase here.

Other works by Sheikha Salama include The Invisible Orphans, The Well of MysteriesA Play on Children's Rights and Umm Al Nar, all released in 2019. She is currently working on a novel for young adults.

