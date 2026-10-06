Jeffrey Archer, whose books sold 300 million copies, dies aged 86

Bestselling British author and former politician Jeffrey Archer has died aged 86, his publisher HarperCollins has announced.

Archer, whose novels sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, died suddenly and peacefully at his home on Monday “between writing sessions”, the publisher said.

Kate Elton, chief executive of HarperCollins UK and Archer's editor, paid tribute to the author, describing him as “the master storyteller and an editor's dream”.

“We're all devastated to have lost a writer who has brought joy to generations of readers – and a true friend,” she said.

Archer was best known for novels including Kane and Abel, published in 1979, and his 1976 debut Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less. His books were sold in 119 countries and he spent a combined five and a half years on The New York Times bestseller lists, according to HarperCollins.

His final novel, Adam and Eve, is being published on Tuesday, a day after his death. He had been due to discuss the book at the Cheltenham Literature Festival this weekend.

Jeffrey Archer was a regular at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. Photo: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature Show caption: Jeffrey Archer was a regular at the Emirates Airline Festiva…

Archer was also a familiar figure to readers in the UAE, having appeared several times at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai as well as the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Before becoming a bestselling novelist, Archer had a prominent political career. He became a Conservative MP in 1969 and later served as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party under Margaret Thatcher.

His political career was ultimately overshadowed by scandal. In 2001, he was convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice after lying during a libel case he had brought against the Daily Star. He was sentenced to four years in prison and served two.

Archer continued writing following his release, producing novels, short stories and A Prison Diary, which chronicled his time behind bars.

Only a day before his death, he appeared with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at a sold-out event at London's Leicester Square Theatre, where he met hundreds of readers.

Archer is survived by his wife Mary and their two sons.