Books of My Life: Jeffrey Archer on the art of storytelling and the craft of writing

In the first episode of Books of My Life season two, host Hareth Al Bustani interviews best-selling British author Jeffrey Archer.

Starting with the blockbuster hit Kane and Abel in 1979, Archer has gone on to sell more than 275 million books.

But there’s a lot more to him than that. Once a member of parliament, he rose to the heights of deputy chairman of the Conservatives and was the party's London mayoral candidate in 1999, only to resign after being embroiled in a perjury scandal that saw him sentenced to four years in jail.

Following his stint behind bars, his prison diaries achieved great success, making him the only author to have had best-selling titles across fiction, non-fiction and short stories.