Sharjah to present 34-event programme as Guest of Honour at Warsaw International Book Fair

Sharjah will showcase a wide-ranging cultural programme at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, presenting 34 events and bringing together more than 35 Emirati writers and creatives as part of its role as Guest of Honour.

The programme, announced at a press conference in Warsaw, will run from May 28 to 31 under the theme Two civilisations. One language of letters. It includes 29 panel sessions and five poetry evenings, alongside musical performances and academic engagements across the Polish capital.

The participation, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, will also feature 15 Polish writers and creatives, reinforcing cultural exchange between the UAE and Poland. A total of 21 Emirati cultural institutions are set to take part, spanning publishing, research, education and the arts.

Speaking at the launch, SBA chief executive Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said the initiative aims to strengthen dialogue through literature and shared cultural values.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to expand translations from Arabic into Polish, with six Arabic titles set to be presented in Polish during the fair.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the participation will also feature 15 Polish writers and creatives, reinforcing cultural exchange between the UAE and Poland. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority Info

Jacek Oryl, director of the Warsaw International Book Fair, described Sharjah’s participation as an opportunity to deepen ties between publishing sectors in both countries, adding that the programme moves beyond a traditional book display to include discussions, artistic collaborations and professional exchanges.

The fair itself is expected to host more than 1,200 activities, including author talks, workshops and book launches, positioning it as one of Europe’s leading publishing platforms.

Sharjah’s pavilion, spanning 400 square metres, will feature a strong institutional presence, including the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah and the Emirates Writers Union. Organisations focused on children’s literature and creative industries will also participate, reflecting a broader push to engage younger audiences.

Programming will span discussions on Emirati literature, poetry and theatre, alongside sessions exploring the Arab cultural movement and its global connections. A collaborative art project, Tasawurat (Visions), will bring together artists from the UAE and Poland to create poster works inspired by poetry from both cultures.

Performances by the Sharjah National Band and outdoor artistic events across Warsaw are also planned, extending the programme beyond the fairgrounds.

SBA chief executive Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said the initiative aims to strengthen dialogue through literature and shared cultural values. Pawan Singh / The National Info

The participation will also include outreach at the University of Warsaw, aimed at engaging students and researchers while strengthening the presence of the Arabic language and Emirati culture in European academic spaces.

Sharjah’s delegation features a wide roster of writers, poets and artists, including Dr Sultan Al Ameemi, Nadia Al Najjar and Marwa Al Aqroubi, among others, reflecting the diversity of the UAE’s literary scene.

The Guest of Honour programme forms part of Sharjah’s wider efforts to expand the global reach of Arab culture and build long-term partnerships within the international publishing sector, using books as a platform for dialogue and mutual understanding.