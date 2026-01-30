Sharjah Ruler receives Portugal’s highest cultural honour during Lisbon visit

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, has received Portugal’s Order of Camoes, the country’s highest sovereign cultural honour, during an official visit to Lisbon.

The title was conferred by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and comes as Portugal and the UAE mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The Order of Camoes recognises contributions to human culture, language and literature, and the promotion of dialogue between civilisations.

Sheikh Dr Sultan received the order’s highest rank, the Grand Collar, which is awarded only in rare cases to figures whose cultural impact transcends national borders.

President Rebelo de Sousa praised Sheikh Dr Sultan’s personal commitment to cultural dialogue and Sharjah’s enduring ties with Portuguese cultural and academic institutions.

“Your presence here today stands as a testament to the historic ties of friendship, almost brotherhood, and co-operation that unite our countries and our peoples,” the Portuguese President said. “We fully share your personal commitment to promoting cultural dialogue, building trust and strengthening understanding across cultures and identities.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan’s close collaboration with the University of Coimbra was highlighted, including his inauguration of Portugal’s first centre for Arabic studies at the campus last year, as well as the honorary doctorate awarded to him in 2018, in recognition of his research into the Portuguese presence in Asia and the Middle East.

President de Sousa also pointed to Portugal’s participation as Guest of Honour at Sharjah Heritage Days, running from February 4 to 15, including a pavilion featuring an extensive cultural programme.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi is briefed on rare manuscripts at the Portuguese National Archives, accompanied by officials from Sharjah and Portugal. Photo: Sharjah Media Office

Accepting the award, Sheikh Dr Sultan described the honour as a symbol of friendship from a nation with a deep civilisational and cultural history.

“Dialogue between civilisations is not an option, but a human necessity, and culture is not an inheritance we keep to ourselves, but a noble bridge through which we connect with others,” he said.

“Our shared cultural and intellectual journey with you continues, God willing, and we are committed to supporting it and developing it, so that we may bring benefit to all and open wider horizons for future generations in learning and partnership.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan also visited the Portuguese National Archives, accompanied by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority.

Established in 1378, it is one of the oldest institutions of its kind in the world, housing colonial documents, maps and manuscripts tracing the Portuguese empire’s involvement in the Gulf and India.

“I first entered this place at the beginning of 1982, and since then not a single document in this centre has escaped me,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said. “I have thousands upon thousands of documents, all of them related to the Portuguese presence in the Indian Ocean. These documents represent an entire period, and I have been speaking about them continuously since 1982.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan described the archive as foundational to his historical research, noting that the documents form the basis of an upcoming book documenting Portuguese activity across the Gulf, Oman, India and the wider Indian Ocean.

UAE-Portugal historic ties date back to the 15th and 16th centuries, when Portuguese maritime expansion saw the establishment of control over coastal settlements in the Gulf, including parts of what is now the UAE.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi receives a historical document from Luis Filipe, director general of the Portuguese National Archives, during a ceremonial exchange in Lisbon. Photo: Sharjah Media Office

Sheikh Dr Sultan was also presented a Portuguese translation of his historical book The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman: Annals of History (1497–1757), while receiving selected manuscript reproductions and a historical atlas in return.

“These documents not only convey knowledge, but more importantly, feeling,” said the archives’ director general Luis Filipe. “I believe that when you entered here today, you entered as citizens of the United Arab Emirates. But I believe that when you leave this National Archives, you will leave as citizens of Portugal as well.”