Six novels that tell Sudan’s story across generations

For nearly 70 years, Sudanese fiction has offered a potent record of a country shaped by colonialism and revolution, as well as the tight community bonds that have, at times, been torn apart by political and religious conflict.

From village communities along the Nile to cities under siege and societies divided by war, Sudanese novelists have used their work to not only examine the country’s trajectory, but also to affirm the beauty of its landscapes and the enduring integrity of its people.

As Sudan marks its National Day on January 1 after gaining independence from British colonial rule, the novels below (with some drawn from The National’s selection of the most important Arabic novels of the 20th and 21st centuries) trace the country’s history through fiction. All are available in English translation.

1. Season of Migration to the North (1964) by Tayeb Salih

Season of Migration to the North by Tayeb Salih. Photo: Penguin Random House

Season of Migration to the North is considered, by many authors and critics, one of the best examples of Arabic fiction.

The story of Sudan and its history of European colonialism is rendered through the perspective of two Sudanese men – the novel’s anonymous narrator and the enigmatic Mustafa Saeed – who returned to their homeland after time spent in Europe.

Inspired by Sudan's oral storytelling tradition, Salih fuses his restrained prose and startling lyricism as the book's employs a deftly complex narrative that has the narrator both a witness to Saeed's story as well as a protagonist in his own journey.

That psychological depth, combined with its keen look at the impacts of Africa's post-colonial past, makes Season of Migration to the North a milestone of Arabic literature.

2. The Wedding of Zein (1966) by Tayeb Salih

The Wedding of Zein by Tayeb Salih. Photo: Penguin Random House

Before tackling weighty issues, such as Sudan's post-colonial history, Tayeb Salih wrote this vibrant novella that provides a light-hearted portrayal of rural life in Sudan.

Following the marital pursuits of its eccentric titular character, The Wedding of Zein is a celebration of the communal nature of Sudanese society and how it is those considered outsiders who often spark profound and positive changes in their communities.

3. The Grub Hunter (2011) by Amir Tag Elsir

The Grub Hunter by Amir Tag Elsir. Photo: Heinemann

After losing a leg in an ambush, ex-spy Abdalla Harfash – from an unnamed East African country – decides to become a novelist as a way to channel the paranoia and post-traumatic stress of his former profession.

The resulting manuscript, which begins as a standard memoir before evolving into a potent exploration of censorship, draws the attention and suspicion of his former employers. Restrained and laced with irony – hallmarks of Tag Elsir’s style – The Grub Hunter is a standout work from one of Sudan’s most formidable modern novelists.

4. The Longing of the Dervish (2016) by Hammour Ziada

The Longing of the Dervish by Hammour Ziada. Photo: Hoopoe

Winner of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature, The Longing of the Dervish is a sweeping novel set in late 19th-century Sudan, during the tumultuous period of the Mahdist revolution.

Former slave Bakhi Mindeel reflects on the betrayal that led to his imprisonment by the British-backed government and plots his revenge.

Shifting between past and present, author Hammar Ziada offers a kaleidoscopic portrait of Sudan grappling with the rise of religious extremism and xenophobia after the traumas of colonial rule.

5. Edo’s Souls (2018) by Stella Gaitano

Edo's Souls by Stella Gaitano. Photo: Dedalus

Recognised as a landmark work of South Sudanese literature, Edo’s Souls traces some of the deep social fissures between Sudan and South Sudan through an intimate, multi-generational narrative.

Moving between scenes set in rural villages and urban spaces, the novel follows its characters as they navigate communities shaped by poverty, superstition and violence.

Written in Arabic, Gaitano’s prose is at times surreal but utterly unsparing in its depictions of loss, endurance and moral compromise. In 2020, Edo’s Souls became the first South Sudanese novel to win the English Pen Translates Award.

6. River Spirit (2023) by Leila Aboulela

River Spirit by Leila Aboulela. Photo: Saqi Books

Set during the Mahdist War in the late 19th century, River Spirit offers a vivid portrait of Sudan at a moment of political collapse and religious upheaval.

As Ottoman authority wanes and British colonial pressure intensifies, a self-proclaimed Mahdi (a messianic figure in Islamic belief) rises, drawing followers while violently reshaping the social order.

Written in English and told through seven interconnected fictional characters, Leila Aboulela's novel explores how faith, fear and injustice pull people in different directions. Drawing on rich historical research and family memory, she captures often harrowing scenes of siege and displacement in restrained yet lyrical prose.

Most notably, she sheds light on histories less discussed, foregrounding women’s experiences during the Mahdist campaigns and restoring a sense of agency largely absent from the historical record.

River Spirit is one of the most accomplished contemporary Sudanese novels to engage directly with the country’s past and its enduring reverberations.

