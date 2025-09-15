Poetic injustice: Palestinian endures Gaza bombardment as book, My Voice Cannot Be Bombed, releases abroad

On his 24th birthday, Palestinian writer and poet Yahya Al Hamarna had more than one milestone to mark. On August 11, the same day he turned 24, his first book was launched at a celebration in Cardiff, Wales.
The collection of poems and essays trace the complexities of his everyday life. Guests gathered, readings were held and words were spoken about the young writer’s debut. Yet, unlike those who came to celebrate, Al Hamarna was not there. He was thousands of miles away, under siege in Gaza.
Over the following week, the book was launched with events in London and the Netherlands, where Al Hamarna’s friends organised readings and art performances. For him, it was a bittersweet achievement – one he could only watch from afar. Until he is evacuated, he cannot even hold a physical copy of his own book.
“I finished most of the text in a displacement tent, during a long journey that lasted more than 22 months,” Al Hamarna tells The National from Sheikh Radwan, west of Gaza city, where he is now taking shelter.
“During this time, I moved between Rafah and Khan Younis, then back to Gaza, then a new displacement to western Gaza. Every time I began to adjust a little, shelling would force me to leave.”
Often by the glow of his phone when fuel and electricity were cut off, sometimes by candlelight, Al Hamarna persisted. Through explosions, rubble and dust, he worked on My Voice Cannot be Bombed – a book that reflects not only his life, but also his condition as a refugee in his own city.
A student at Al-Azhar University – one of several higher education institutions damaged or destroyed by Israeli air strikes in recent years – Al Hamarna’s studies in international relations and diplomacy were repeatedly disrupted. He hopes to resume his bachelor’s degree online next month, with the ambition of pursuing a master’s degree in the future.
A voice can emerge, even from under the rubble
Yahya Al Hamarna,
poet
Thanks to the support of friends abroad, the book was published by Iskra Books, a non-profit, independent scholarly publisher run by volunteers. For Al Hamarna, it is an attempt to preserve the fragments of life that “make us human despite what is happening around us”.
The work, he says, is an archive of small details that once felt self-evident. “It’s a record of the ease and simplicity that seemed natural before they were taken away from us,” he says.
Across 32 pages, My Voice Cannot be Bombed captures both devastation and memory. The poem In Just One Minute documents the stress of evacuating seconds before an Israeli air strike, while The Sound of Birds recalls a world before war – coffee on a bright morning, birdsong, children playing outside – the sounds of peace.
After a Long Wait, A Hug reads as a love letter to Gaza itself, likening the enclave to an old friend longed for in absence. The collection weaves together poetry and essays, the latter drawing on both personal testimony and collective memory.
“The poem closest to my heart is When I Survive, because it’s more than just a literary text; it’s personal testimony,” he says. “I wrote it as I recalled the details of my simple routine: a cup of coffee in the morning, listening to old music, reading a book by the window, meeting friends at a cafe, walking the streets of my city, sitting in the university garden, travelling, discovering cities and cultures, hearing Fairuz’s voice and morning music – all small details, yet they built my daily life and gave it meaning.
“After the war, these things became unattainable. Simply drinking a cup of hot tea without fear became a luxury, and sitting quietly without the sounds of bombing became a deferred dream.”
Completing the book was itself a feat of endurance. With constant power cuts and prolonged internet blackouts, sending material to publishers abroad was fraught with difficulty. “Sometimes I sent small portions of the book via friends outside Gaza, and sometimes I had to resend texts that had been lost due to the network outage,” he says. He often wrote from his destroyed home before completing most of the work in displacement tents.
“The bombing cuts short every idea before it is complete. Sometimes I wrote on torn paper, other times on my small phone by candlelight. But this just reminded me that writing is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”
In the end, Al Hamarna believes the book is more than a collection of texts. It is a testament to survival. “I was writing to remember that I was alive – and to prove that a voice can emerge, even from under the rubble.”
HIJRA
Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy
Director: Shahad Ameen
Rating: 3/5
Types of fraud
Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website.
Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank.
Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information.
SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank.
Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks.
Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.
* Nada El Sawy
The five pillars of Islam
How to volunteer
The UAE volunteers campaign can be reached at www.volunteers.ae , or by calling 800-VOLAE (80086523), or emailing info@volunteers.ae.
Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels?
The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel.
A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001.
Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed.
The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live.
When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.
The five pillars of Islam
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
UAE - India ties
The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China
Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion
The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India
Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015
His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016
Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017
Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25
Milestones on the road to union
1970
October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar.
December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership.
1971
March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates.
July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE.
July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement.
August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year.
August 15: Bahrain becomes independent.
September 3: Qatar becomes independent.
November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE.
November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force.
November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa.
November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties
December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed.
December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.
What to watch out for:
Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways
The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof
The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history
Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure
Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on Quran memorisation:
The years Ramadan fell in May
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
More on animal trafficking
More on animal trafficking
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The five pillars of Islam
1. Fasting
2. Prayer
3. Hajj
4. Shahada
5. Zakat
Specs
Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric
Range: Up to 610km
Power: 905hp
Torque: 985Nm
Price: From Dh439,000
Available: Now
The years Ramadan fell in May
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Frankenstein in Baghdad
Ahmed Saadawi
Penguin Press
Origin
Dan Brown
Doubleday
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Read more about the coronavirus
More on Quran memorisation:
SPECS
%3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Twin-turbocharged%204-litre%20V8%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20625%20bhp%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20630Nm%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh974%2C011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The biog
Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia
Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins
Favourite dish: Grilled fish
Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.
Getting%20there%20
%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Ftravel%2F2023%2F01%2F12%2Fwhat-does-it-take-to-be-cabin-crew-at-one-of-the-worlds-best-airlines-in-2023%2F%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EEtihad%20Airways%20%3C%2Fa%3Eflies%20daily%20to%20the%20Maldives%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%20The%20journey%20takes%20four%20hours%20and%20return%20fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C995.%20Opt%20for%20the%203am%20flight%20and%20you%E2%80%99ll%20land%20at%206am%2C%20giving%20you%20the%20entire%20day%20to%20adjust%20to%20island%20time.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERound%20trip%20speedboat%20transfers%20to%20the%20resort%20are%20bookable%20via%20Anantara%20and%20cost%20%24265%20per%20person.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
THE BIO
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
TOUCH RULES
Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time.
Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches.
Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over.
A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force.
After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet.
At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres.
A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
SHAITTAN
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVikas%20Bahl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAjay%20Devgn%2C%20R.%20Madhavan%2C%20Jyothika%2C%20Janaki%20Bodiwala%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani