Poetic injustice: Palestinian endures Gaza bombardment as book, My Voice Cannot Be Bombed, releases abroad

On his 24th birthday, Palestinian writer and poet Yahya Al Hamarna had more than one milestone to mark. On August 11, the same day he turned 24, his first book was launched at a celebration in Cardiff, Wales.

The collection of poems and essays trace the complexities of his everyday life. Guests gathered, readings were held and words were spoken about the young writer’s debut. Yet, unlike those who came to celebrate, Al Hamarna was not there. He was thousands of miles away, under siege in Gaza.

Over the following week, the book was launched with events in London and the Netherlands, where Al Hamarna’s friends organised readings and art performances. For him, it was a bittersweet achievement – one he could only watch from afar. Until he is evacuated, he cannot even hold a physical copy of his own book.

“I finished most of the text in a displacement tent, during a long journey that lasted more than 22 months,” Al Hamarna tells The National from Sheikh Radwan, west of Gaza city, where he is now taking shelter.

“During this time, I moved between Rafah and Khan Younis, then back to Gaza, then a new displacement to western Gaza. Every time I began to adjust a little, shelling would force me to leave.”

Often by the glow of his phone when fuel and electricity were cut off, sometimes by candlelight, Al Hamarna persisted. Through explosions, rubble and dust, he worked on My Voice Cannot be Bombed – a book that reflects not only his life, but also his condition as a refugee in his own city.

Yahya Al Hamarna's My Voice Cannot Be Bombed has released internationally. Photo: Iskra Books

A student at Al-Azhar University – one of several higher education institutions damaged or destroyed by Israeli air strikes in recent years – Al Hamarna’s studies in international relations and diplomacy were repeatedly disrupted. He hopes to resume his bachelor’s degree online next month, with the ambition of pursuing a master’s degree in the future.

A voice can emerge, even from under the rubble Yahya Al Hamarna ,

poet

Thanks to the support of friends abroad, the book was published by Iskra Books, a non-profit, independent scholarly publisher run by volunteers. For Al Hamarna, it is an attempt to preserve the fragments of life that “make us human despite what is happening around us”.

The work, he says, is an archive of small details that once felt self-evident. “It’s a record of the ease and simplicity that seemed natural before they were taken away from us,” he says.

Across 32 pages, My Voice Cannot be Bombed captures both devastation and memory. The poem In Just One Minute documents the stress of evacuating seconds before an Israeli air strike, while The Sound of Birds recalls a world before war – coffee on a bright morning, birdsong, children playing outside – the sounds of peace.

After a Long Wait, A Hug reads as a love letter to Gaza itself, likening the enclave to an old friend longed for in absence. The collection weaves together poetry and essays, the latter drawing on both personal testimony and collective memory.

“The poem closest to my heart is When I Survive, because it’s more than just a literary text; it’s personal testimony,” he says. “I wrote it as I recalled the details of my simple routine: a cup of coffee in the morning, listening to old music, reading a book by the window, meeting friends at a cafe, walking the streets of my city, sitting in the university garden, travelling, discovering cities and cultures, hearing Fairuz’s voice and morning music – all small details, yet they built my daily life and gave it meaning.

“After the war, these things became unattainable. Simply drinking a cup of hot tea without fear became a luxury, and sitting quietly without the sounds of bombing became a deferred dream.”

Completing the book was itself a feat of endurance. With constant power cuts and prolonged internet blackouts, sending material to publishers abroad was fraught with difficulty. “Sometimes I sent small portions of the book via friends outside Gaza, and sometimes I had to resend texts that had been lost due to the network outage,” he says. He often wrote from his destroyed home before completing most of the work in displacement tents.

“The bombing cuts short every idea before it is complete. Sometimes I wrote on torn paper, other times on my small phone by candlelight. But this just reminded me that writing is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

In the end, Al Hamarna believes the book is more than a collection of texts. It is a testament to survival. “I was writing to remember that I was alive – and to prove that a voice can emerge, even from under the rubble.”

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to volunteer The UAE volunteers campaign can be reached at www.volunteers.ae , or by calling 800-VOLAE (80086523), or emailing info@volunteers.ae.

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Twin-turbocharged%204-litre%20V8%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20625%20bhp%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20630Nm%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh974%2C011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

Getting%20there%20 %3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Ftravel%2F2023%2F01%2F12%2Fwhat-does-it-take-to-be-cabin-crew-at-one-of-the-worlds-best-airlines-in-2023%2F%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EEtihad%20Airways%20%3C%2Fa%3Eflies%20daily%20to%20the%20Maldives%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%20The%20journey%20takes%20four%20hours%20and%20return%20fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C995.%20Opt%20for%20the%203am%20flight%20and%20you%E2%80%99ll%20land%20at%206am%2C%20giving%20you%20the%20entire%20day%20to%20adjust%20to%20island%20time.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERound%20trip%20speedboat%20transfers%20to%20the%20resort%20are%20bookable%20via%20Anantara%20and%20cost%20%24265%20per%20person.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

TOUCH RULES Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time. Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches. Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over. A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force. After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet. At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres. A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.