Nnedi Okorafor has emerged as one of the most talked–about voices in global science fiction. Getty Images

How Nnedi Okorafor is redefining the sci-fi novel with Death of the Author

The award-winning Nigerian writer wants to bring more African voices into the literary mainstream

Saeed Saeed

April 04, 2025