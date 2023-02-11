New Umm Kulthum biography sheds light on the singer’s love of the Arabic language

What more can be said about Umm Kulthum?

Ever since her death in 1975, there have been books, movies, a television series, art exhibitions and even a touring hologram show dedicated to the influential Egyptian singer.

Last year, Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era, a West End musical based on the life of the artist, made its international debut at Dubai Opera.

Despite all that’s out there, Egyptian academic Ahmed Youssef Ali has found something new to contribute with his latest book.

Launched at the Cairo International Book Fair last month and published by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Arabic Language Centre, Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing is a refreshing and, at times, revelatory take on the singer.

Author Ahmed Youssef Ali, left, at the launch of his book Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing at the Cairo International Book Fair. Courtesy: Arabic Language Centre

Eschewing the widely reported personal and sensationalised details of Umm Kulthum's life, the Arabic title delivers an accessible, yet scholarly take on her career, while debunking some misconceptions at the same time.

One of which was Umm Kulthum’s success was purely down to the elegant lyrics provided by celebrated poet Ahmed Rami. Ali makes a case that she was not the junior partner in their extensive creative relationship.

“They worked together on more than 200 songs,” he tells The National. "But this idea that Umm Kulthum was perennially in his shadow is wrong and it robs her of her agency.

"She always made the final decisions on what songs she wanted to take and that was based on what she wanted to convey with each piece."

Calling the shots

That independence goes all the way back to the beginning of her professional career in 1923.

The book elaborates how Umm Kulthum carefully selected which sections of prose — from classic Arabic and religious poems by 10th and 19th century poets Al Mutanabbi and Ahmed Shawqi — she chose to perform in concerts.

Another reason for that false perception to spread, Ali argues, is the elitism of the Egyptian music industry at the time.

While Umm Kulthum’s success and celebrity allowed her to grace the most influential cultural salons of Egypt and she was feted by regional leaders, it came in spite of her humble beginnings.

Born Fatima Ibrahim Al Sayyid Al Baltagi in 1898 in a rural village north east of Cairo, she was raised in a religious household — her father was the imam of the local mosque and a spiritual singer.

Displaying her singing ability from a young age, she was disguised as a young boy so she could join the family ensemble for public performances.

While she was not formally educated, Ali describes those early years as essential in developing her knowledge.

“Umm Kulthum herself said that she had four teachers,” he says. “At the head of that education was The Quran which led to her love of classical Arabic poetry, the second was her father, the third and fourth were the poets Ahmed Shawqi and Ahmed Rami.”

From Quran reading and recitation to singing, what binds these together is her immense love for the Arabic language.

“And that is really the heart of the book,” Ali says.

“So much has been written about Umm Kulthum that there is not really much out there about her biggest passion of all, which was for the language in all of its forms.”

Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing by Ahmed Youssef Ali. Photo: Arabic Language Centre

It’s a message Ali hopes to convey to a new generation of Umm Kulthum fans with the book.

“A lot of young listeners today associate her music with a sense of nostalgia, which is fine because it was a wonderful period culturally,” he says.

“But this is different from the way people listened to Umm Kulthum during her time. They were so enamoured by her turn of phrase and the rich and luscious poetry.”

Live in Abu Dhabi

One of those fans was none other than UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who officially invited her to perform in the capital for the fifth anniversary of his accession as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

As part of the official launch of Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing, Egyptian singer Marwa Nagy performed some of the songs featured in that Abu Dhabi show, which was held in a newly constructed concert hall that is now the Al Nahyan Stadium behind Al Wahda Mall.

Ali says he was not surprised Umm Kulthum immediately accepted Sheikh Zayed's invitation, noting she kept herself informed of current affairs.

“She was a staunch supporter of Arab nationalism,” he says. "She was very well read and informed about the region and she had a keen awareness and understanding of what Sheikh Zayed and the UAE were trying to accomplish at that time.”