Celebrities who have written children’s books: Mariah Carey to Lil Nas X

Mariah Carey is looking to extend her Christmas domination by conquering the book charts.

Fresh from another successful holiday season, during which her 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas is You claimed top position on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts, the singer is releasing her first children’s book.

Co-written with Michaela Angela Davis, The Christmas Princess will be out in autumn, according to publishers Henry Holt.

The plot is based on the experiences of Little Mariah, a lonely child, who discovers the "the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world".

Carey said the story is inspired by her own childhood experiences.

“Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others’, striving to believe in themselves,” she posted on Instagram.

“It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairy-tale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

Carey joins a growing number of celebrities publishing children and young adult fiction books.

Here are five others who took their talents to the page.

1. Serena Williams

'Adventures of Qai Qai' by Serena Williams

Inspired by the tender moments shared with her daughter, the tennis great announced in December 2021 that she will make her literary debut with Adventures of Qai Qai.

To be published in September 2022 and named after her daughter's favourite doll, the picture book plot sees Baby Girl go on an adventure where she learns the importance of self-belief.

2. Jimmy Fallon

'Everything is Mama' by Jimi Fallon

The TV host's foray into children's literature was spurred by a little friendly competition at home.

Fallon wrote his first book, 2015's Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada, to ensure his child's first words were indeed "dada".

The 2017 follow-up Everything is Mama was written as a result of what happened afterwards.

"Her second, third and fourth word was 'mama'," he told People. "If you have a 3-year-old, they'll love the pictures. And if you have a 1-year-old, they'll love how it tastes."

3. Kelly Clarkson

'River Rose and the Magical Christmas' by Kelly Clarkson

The singer made her daughter, River Rose, the star of her books.

In 2017, Clarkson released River Rose and the Magical Christmas, which has the main character visiting Santa Claus in the North Pole.

The 2016 predecessor, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby came with an online link to a Clarkson song inspired by the story.

4. Kevin Hart

'Marcus Makes a Movie' by Kevin Hart

Further proof that he is one of the hardest working people in show business, the comedian and film star also had time to publish a book in 2021.

The illustrated novel Marcus Makes a Movie follows a young student who transforms the superhero drawings in his notepad to a film featuring his class mates, teachers and a local bully.

5. Lil Nas X

'C is for Country' by Lil Nas X

The rapper’s first book, last year's C is for Country, is partly inspired by the success of his hit single Old Town Road.

The plot has a young black cowboy and trusty horse Panini as they ride through a twisty path shaped after all the alphabets.