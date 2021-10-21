'Dubai Wonder': new Assouline book celebrates the city's history and future in photos

From the Creek to Al Quoz and DIFC to Expo 2020 Dubai, a new book by Assouline showcases the many facets of Dubai. Titled Dubai Wonder, the coffee-table tome pays tribute to the growth and grandeur of the city.

It places a spotlight on some of its most famous architectural marvels, including a cloud-covered Dubai Frame and the Burj Khalifa. There are pictures of food, fancy cars and fashion boutiques, but also desertscapes and scenes from the past.

The book also features quotes from some of Dubai’s residents and most famous fans, including Tom Cruise, who was famously pictured hanging off the side of Burj Khalifa while filming Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

“Every time I’ve been, I’ve wanted to film here. It’s a beautiful city, a very cinematic city. The way it’s set up – it’s incredibly modern, an extraordinary accomplishment,” Cruise says.

Downtown Dubai. Photo: Bachir Moukarzel

The latest addition to Assouline’s Travel Series, Dubai Wonder was written by Myrna Ayad, an arts consultant, cultural strategist and editor who has called Dubai home for almost four decades. She has written a wide-ranging introduction that charts the history of the city, focusing in on its art scene and architecture.

But the most evocative part of the work is arguably to be found on its back cover, which features a quote from artist eL Seed. “Dubai is a bridge between people, an intersection of cultures, a vessel moving forward while carrying its traditions and past.”