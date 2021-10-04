Sharjah International Book Fair announces dates for 2021 event

The Sharjah International Book Fair is set to return next month with an 11-day event held under the theme, There is always a right book.

The fair, now in its 40th iteration, will take place from November 3 to 13 at the Expo Centre Sharjah. Though the programme is yet to be revealed, organisers say it will aim at “enhancing cross-cultural dialogue” with a global line-up of authors, publishers and creatives, with many taking part in the fair for the first time.

“We encourage people from all backgrounds and age groups to attend this exceptional edition,” said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said.

“Nations rely on people for advancement, and people’s learning experiences of both their own and global cultures form the first building block of civilisational progress.”

The event, Al Ameri said, is “not only about attending literary discussions or buying books.”

“It is a key component of Sharjah’s comprehensive development project," Al Ameri said. “The fair emphasises the importance of reading as a daily habit and nurtures an everlasting relationship between individuals and books.”

“The 40th edition will continue the efforts undertaken in previous editions to help global industry stakeholders fully recover and prosper again.”

Khoula Al Mujaini, general co-ordinator of the Sharjah International Book Fair, said the 2021 event aligns with the cultural campaign launched recently by the SBA under the slogan, "If you’re into something, you’re into books".

She said the slogan for this year’s edition of the fair, "There is always a right book," promotes the message that people can find books catering to all interests and passions at the event.