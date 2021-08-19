Sharjah Ruler's theatrical plays to be translated into English

The theatrical works of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, are set to reach a new audience.

Al Qasimi Publications, the publishing group supervising the literary corpus of Sheikh Dr Sultan, has launched an initiative to translate his plays into English.

The project aims to compile English translations of all 11 of his dramatic works, including The Case, Reality is a True Replica and Alexander the Great, in a boxed collection. The set will also feature QR codes that give readers access to recorded performances of the plays.

ترجمة #الأعمال_المسرحية إلى اللغة #الإنجليزية

صدرت جميع الأعمال المسرحية لصاحب السمو الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد #القاسمي باللغة الإنجليزية وهي إحدى عشرة #مسرحية تم جمعها في علبة واحدة كما تم تزويد كل كتاب برابط إلكتروني (QR) يستطيع من خلاله القارىء مشاهدة العمل المسرحي بشكل مرئي pic.twitter.com/4oikx5lzX2 — منشورات القاسمي (@ALQASIMI_PUBLS) August 15, 2021

The first of Sheikh Dr Sultan’s plays, The Return of Hulagu, is the only one of his dramatic works that is currently available in English. The work, published in Arabic in 1998, will be the first title in the coming collection.

The Return of Hulagu is named after the Mongol ruler and grandson of Genghis Khan, who effectively ended the Abbasid Dynasty after the 1258 siege of Baghdad.

In his introduction to the play’s first edition, Sheikh Dr Sultan, who is also a member of the Federal Supreme Council, said he saw similarities between what had happened to the Abbasid Dynasty before its fall and the state of the Arab world before the turn of the 21st century.

“As if history is repeating itself,” he wrote.

The English version of The Return of Hulagu was – as all subsequent translations of Sheikh Dr Sultan's works will be – created by experts who specialise in Arab dramatic works, taking into account its "artistic and aesthetic values", Al Qasimi Publications said.

Though there is no confirmation as to when the boxed collection of English works will be published, Sheikh Dr Sultan's 2008 play Nimrod – based on the biblical king and great-grandson of Noah – will be presented in both English and Arabic at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy in February. The play will be directed by the academy’s executive director, Peter Barlow.

“It is very important that the plays of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi be translated into several languages, and adding translation into English will ensure that more of his plays are presented around the world,” Barlow said.

Barlow said Sheikh Dr Sultan's contributions to Arab theatre are well known across the region and are evidence of “his extensive knowledge of theatrical form and structure”, as well as the region’s history.

Besides his theatrical plays, Sheikh Dr Sultan has also published several memoirs and historical works, including My Early Life and Taking the Reins, both of which are available in English. His works have been translated into several languages, including French, German, Spanish, Russian, Hindi and Malayalam.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

