Emirati artist creates golden portrait of Sheikh Mohammed for Dubai Ruler's 71st birthday

For Abdulrauf Khalfan, his national pride is best expressed through his art.
In the Emirati artist’s latest work, he has created a shimmering golden portrait of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as a gift for the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai on his 71st birthday on Wednesday, July 15.
Spending his time at home due to the pandemic, Khalfan’s artistic impulses kicked in. “During this stay at home [period], things automatically came to me. My mind was running with creative ideas,” he says.
The self-taught artist decided to build on a series of works where he carved portraits of public figures into hose pipes. Lining the pipes together, he used a blade to pare out the yellow exterior and form the image of his subject with the object’s black interior.
Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Charlie Chaplin are some the people who have inspired him to art, but Khalfan's favourite and most common subjects are Sheikh Mohammed and the Al Maktoum family.
Khalfan has also produced pipe portraits of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.
His latest project on Sheikh Mohammed took 12 days to complete. Instead of sticking to the pipes’ usual yellow, Khalfan decided to use gold leaf for the first time as a way to highlight his appreciation for the man in the portrait. The result is a framed golden image of Sheikh Mohammed wearing a top hat during a racing event.
“This pandemic has shown how the rulers are taking care of the country,” he says. “I feel proud of my country, my rulers and the medical workers who have helped in this time. We are blessed to live in this country.”
The 36-year-old Khalfan, who also works in a bank, has been making art for a decade. In his more recent works, he creates playful, imaginative paintings filled with elements of everyday Emirati life with his own whimsical motifs.
One shows a woman in a burqa surrounded by an array of dreamlike objects – a rose in an hourglass, a multi-coloured banner, a white dove.
Khalfan has also made several tributes to the UAE and its leaders, such as his "three-finger art" series, which is inspired by Sheikh Mohammed’s signature gesture. In 2013, the Ruler explained that it symbolises “win, victory and love”.
For his series, the artist mounts canvas on to plywood panels cut into the three-finger shape. He then paints with three brushes in one hand – each one standing “win”, “victory” and “love”, he explains – to produce his broad, colourful strokes.
Adding layers of vibrancy and motion, he also drips paint on to the canvas using a cluster of three bottles. “I want it to be something unique. I want people to feel this artwork,” he says.
Most of the three-finger paintings focus on Sheikh Mohammed, depicting portraits of the Ruler in various outfits, including his military uniform and traditional kandura.
Khalfan has yet to meet the Ruler in person, but says he hopes his work will show his love for the UAE.
From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore
Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets
Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation
Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night
Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans
Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad
Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency
There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas
Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas
A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians
Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf.
This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India
A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians
However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed
The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas
Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online
The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online
The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation
Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600
Shared rental accommodation per month depending on the location ranges between £200-600
The family had budgeted for food, books, travel, living expenses - £20,000 annually
Overall costs in Germany are lower than the family estimated
As proof that the student has the ability to take care of expenses, international students must open a blocked account with about £8,640
Students are permitted to withdraw £720 per month
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League
Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)
Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona
Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4
Revival
Eminem
Interscope
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo
Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm
Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto
Price: from Dh209,000
On sale: now
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada
Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez
1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m)
2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m)
3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m)
4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m)
5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m
Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200
Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder
Transmission Continuously variable transmission
Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km
Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017
Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer
Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon
Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing
Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed
Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A
Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds
Queen
Nicki Minaj
(Young Money/Cash Money)
Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.
GOLF’S RAHMBO
- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)
