Car sculptures to be removed in Jeddah after social media users criticise public art

A row has broken out on social media over the public art initiative #MovingArt in Jeddah.

Saudi artist Shalemar Sharbatly had made four sculptures by painting abandoned cars and installing them on a layer of debris. The resulting pieces, which invoke the appearance of an abandoned car lot next door to a paintball factory, were then displayed prominently in the city's old town.

Jeddah has a long history in ambitious public-sculpture programmes. Where else will you find works by Henry Moore, Alexander Calder, Jean Arp, Joan Miro, Maha Malluh and numerous, luminous others casually dotted alongside the waterfront? #MovingArt was designed to follow in that tradition, in celebration of the city's 90th birthday.

However, the finished work didn't go down well with the people of Jeddah and they were quick to voice their disappointment on Twitter.

“You call this visual distortion an initiative," one user wrote.

"When you write a bad book, people just won't read it. But when you design an ugly building, then you're forcing the ugliness to the place for the next 100 years and that's exactly what the person who has taken this decision has done," said Nada Aljuaid on Twitter.

#جدة #أمانة_جدة #رسم_وطن عندما يكتب الكاتب كتاب سيء فالناس لايقرؤونه و لكنك عندما تصمم مبنى سيء فأنت تفرض القبح على المكان لمئة عام قادمة هذا بالفعل ما يقوم به صاحب هذا القرار فرض القبح على جدة .. https://t.co/sfLbjH4OKk — Nada Aljuaid .. ندى الجعيد (@n1a2d3a41) May 10, 2021

The painted vehicles were unveiled on Sunday evening and, by Monday, the government for the Makkah region, which oversees Jeddah, had called for their removal.

The announcement cited the online furore. “The pioneers of social networking sites have interacted with the work negatively, describing the initiative as a distortion of the visual scene,” it stated on Twitter.

وجه أمير منطقة مكة #خالد_الفيصل

بإزالة مجسمات السيارات التالفة المُزينة بالألوان، التي وضعتها أمانة جدة كمنظر

جمالي في ممشى التحلية تحت عنوان

مبادرة "#رسم_وطن"

.. وكان رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تفاعلوا مع العمل بشكل سلبي واصفين المبادرة بأنها تشويه للمشهد البصري pic.twitter.com/4F4cmS9iDX — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) May 10, 2021

Painting cars is Sharbatly’s hallmark. At the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018, the artist decorated a Pagani Zonda in swirly, rainbow colours.

The Jeddah-born painter has also worked on a Ferrari, a Porsche 911 and the Formula 1 race-car La Torq, all in a style not too dissimilar to what she showcased this week.

The subject suits a city with a strong car culture such as Jeddah, and Sharbatly found the four cars in abandoned auto lots, making it ecologically sustainable. The project, on paper, made sense.

Shalimar Sharbatly with one of her hand-painted creations. Via Twitter

Outcry over divisive examples of public art is also not new. Public art is the poor stepson of other genres, weighted down by the need to be accessible, produced at scale, inoffensive, often symbolic and amenable to numerous government committees – hardly a recipe for creative success.

In London last year, the borough of Stoke Newington unveiled a sculpture dedicated to one of its most famous denizens, writer Mary Wollstonecraft, who penned A Vindication on the Rights of Woman in 1792.

Despite being honoured for her feminism, she was depicted in miniature scale, like an addendum to the work itself, and unclothed – perhaps not the message that Wollstonecraft had intended. UK Twitter was similarly swift in its condemnation.

In that case, however, the artwork stayed put.

There is no word on when the four Sharbatly sculptures will be removed from the Tahlia Walkway in Ar Rawdah, a mixed-use area north of Jeddah's old town. But Twitter is already celebrating.

“Thank you, Governor of Makkah Al Mukarramah Region, Prince Khalid Al Faisal, for ordering the removal of this visual distortion," one Twitter user wrote.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

MATCH INFO Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2 (Mane 50', 54') Red card: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) Man of the match: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham v Ajax, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

Juvenile arthritis Along with doctors, families and teachers can help pick up cases of arthritis in children.

Most types of childhood arthritis are known as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA causes pain and inflammation in one or more joints for at least six weeks.

Dr Betina Rogalski said "The younger the child the more difficult it into pick up the symptoms. If the child is small, it may just be a bit grumpy or pull its leg a way or not feel like walking,” she said.

According to The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases in US, the most common symptoms of juvenile arthritis are joint swelling, pain, and stiffness that doesn’t go away. Usually it affects the knees, hands, and feet, and it’s worse in the morning or after a nap.

Limping in the morning because of a stiff knee, excessive clumsiness, having a high fever and skin rash are other symptoms. Children may also have swelling in lymph nodes in the neck and other parts of the body.

Arthritis in children can cause eye inflammation and growth problems and can cause bones and joints to grow unevenly.

In the UK, about 15,000 children and young people are affected by arthritis.

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

