Award-winning Egyptian architect Salah El Din Hareedy dies after contracting Covid-19

He was among the team of Egyptian architects who won the UN design comeptition for the reconstruction of Mosul's Al-Nouri Mosque

Award-winning Egyptian architect Salah El Din Hareedy has died after contracting Covid-19. Courtesy Noura Al Kaabi via Twitter
Award-winning Egyptian architect Salah El Din Hareedy has died after contracting Covid-19. Courtesy Noura Al Kaabi via Twitter

Unesco prize-winning Egyptian architect Salah El Din Hareedy, who won a competition to redesign Mosul’s historic Al-Nouri Mosque, died on Saturday in his home town of Alexandria. He died of complications from Covid-19.

News of Hareedy's death was shared by his wife Marwa Mahfouz in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"My husband, my life partner, my lover and everything I need ... Professor Dr Salah El Din Samir Hareedy is in God’s protection," Mahfouz wrote.

Hareedy has also been mourned by Alexandria University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, where he had been a professor for many years. His colleagues have called him one of the most knowledgeable and well-read professors in the faculty's history.

Egyptian architect Salah El Din Hareedy, along with a team of seven architects, won the design for the reconstruction of the Al-Nouri mosque and Al-Manara Al-Hadba in Mosul, Iraq. Courtesy Hassan Nadhem via Twitter
Egyptian architect Salah El Din Hareedy and his team's winning design for the reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque and Al-Manara Al-Hadba in Mosul, Iraq. Courtesy Hassan Nadhem via Twitter

This year, Hareedy, along with a team of seven other architects, won a UN competition launched through its cultural arm Unesco, to submit the design for the reconstruction of Iraq’s Al-Nouri Mosque, which was destroyed by ISIS militants in 2017.

Hareedy’s team’s design beat 123 entries in the competition.

The submitted plans stay true to the original design of the mosque before its destruction. However, it also features some marked improvements, such as expanded space for women and dignitaries, and better use of natural light.

Read More

Swiss artist Evelyne Porret is credited with transforming the small Egyptian village she moved to/Egypt mourns Evelyne Porret, the Lady of Tunis Village

French artist JR reveals next project will take place at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza

Hareedy’s team were set to start implementing their design in autumn this year and their prize money amounted to $50,000.

Hareedy contracted Covid-19 this month and after being hospitalised, his condition worsened.

During one televised interview on Egyptian TV, Hareedy expressed his commitment to the rebuilding of the mosque, explaining that he saw it as a personal responsibility to repair what terrorism had destroyed.

Hareedy is survived by Mahfouz, an interior design lecturer at Alexandria University, and their two sons. The couple worked together in the architectural office they founded, called Heads Egypt.

Updated: June 7, 2021 10:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the New Shepard rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read