French artist JR reveals next project will take place at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza

French artist JR – famous for installing giant black-and-white trompe l’oeil in public places – has revealed that his next project will be at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo.

JR made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of himself on horseback with the pyramids in the background.

"Proud to announce my next project at the Pyramids in October 2021," he wrote, saying the artwork "might be a photo collage". It appears that the artist visited the site in April this year.

The work is a commission by Art D'Egypte, a company organising a major contemporary art exhibition titled Forever is Now at the site of the pyramids that is planned to open in October.

Art D’Egypte’s founder, Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, is working with independent curator Simon Watson to select artists for the show and Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass to map the trail where the artworks might be installed across the Giza Plateau.

It won't be the first time that JR has presented work in the region. In 2011, the artist brought his Inside Out project to the UAE. Setting up a colossal photo booth in Manarat Al Saadiyat, JR allowed visitors to have their portraits taken and A1 posters of it printed for free, after which they could paste the image outside the centre or wherever they chose.

For his projects, JR often creates large-scale optical illusions by installing images over landmarks or structures. His most recent creation is at the site of the Eiffel Tower, where the image makes it seem as though the Parisian landmark is perched on top of a canyon or ravine.

Among his most well-known is a 2019 work, where he pasted 2,000 strips of paper around the Louvre Pyramid, so it appeared to be emerging from a crater.

The collaboration, which involved the help of hundreds of volunteers and asked the public to tear off pieces of the paper strips, was created for the 30th anniversary of the glass and metal structure designed by IM Pei.

The artist has also completed projects that engage with local communities, such as the 2017 work Migrants, Picnic across the border wherein a pair of eyes – a monochrome photograph of a young undocumented immigrant in the US – stretched from the cities of Tecate, Mexico to Tecate, California.

More than the photo, it also served as a picnic table, where visitors on either side of the border could gather and eat together despite the wall between them.

The community intervention followed an earlier installation from that year, which showed a toddler named Kikito peering over border fence towards the US.

Details on JR’s work for the Forever is Now exhibition are still scant, though it will likely bear the artist’s signature elements of his monochromatic palette and dramatic use of scale.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'