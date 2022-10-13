King Charles III reopens Scotland's Burrell Collection after £68m refurbishment

King Charles was greeted by cheers from children as he arrived to open a newly-refurbished museum which was originally opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1983.

Dressed in Royal Stewart Hunting Tartan on his first official engagement in Glasgow as monarch, the king looked delighted as he was presented with an autumnal wreath by local nursery children when he arrived at the Burrell Collection.

He was taken on a guided tour by Jane Rowlands, senior museums manager at Glasgow Life, and spoke to curators as he toured the exhibits.

The art museum, situated in Pollok Park, closed to the public in October 2016 and reopened in March this year following a £68.2 million ($75.3m) project that increased its gallery space by 35 per cent.

The king was shown a statue of The Luohan which portrays a Buddhist monk.

The moment was particularly poignant as both his late mother and grandmother have previously been photographed beside it.

Following a viewing of the museum's collection of stained-glass windows and elaborate tapestries, the king was escorted into a bright open foyer where he met volunteers and those involved with the museum's refurbishment.

He was then invited to unveil a plaque by the chair of Glasgow Life, Annette Christie, who called it a “momentous occasion” for Glasgow.

2022 ➡️ 1983



The King, unveiling his first plaque as Monarch, has officially reopened Glasgow's @burrellcollect following its refurbishment.



Displayed in a purpose-built, A-Listed museum in the city’s Pollok Country Park, the collection was first opened by Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/b6C3Sjlzj1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 13, 2022

King Charles met local dignitaries during his visit, including faith leaders.

He left the museum to music from Notre Dame Academy pupils, and was sent on his way by local schoolchildren who waved flags and chanted “Charles”.

King Charles was serenaded by appreciative local schoolchildren. Reuters

The Burrell Collection, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth in 1983, was given to the city of Glasgow by Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance in 1944.