New immersive show to open at Infinity des Lumieres in The Dubai Mall

Infinity des Lumieres’ new show Gaudi, Kandinsky & Klee: Raise Vibration is set to be a one-of-a-kind cultural experience.

Located in The Dubai Mall, the largest digital art venue in the GGC will focus on the masterpieces of three influential, highly visual artists in one immersive, larger-than-life digital art exhibition.

From 130 projectors, 58 speakers and 3,000 moving images on a projectable surface, cutting-edge digital technology will transform the pictorial elements of artwork into a captivating and engaging multisensory experience.

Similar to Infinity des Lumieres’ previous and highly popular exhibition Feel Every Moment, which focused on the classic works of Vincent van Gogh, light, colour, sound and rhythm will guide visitors through an informative, entertaining and highly visual journey.

The show will open on Wednesday, September 21 and consist of three spaces. Each space will be dedicated to the artwork of one of the artists and take visitors 15 minutes to explore.

The first, titled Gaudi: The Architect of the Imaginary, will focus on the works of Antoni Gaudi i Cornet, a Catalan architect from Spain.

La Sagrada Familia, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, will be one of his creations featured in Infinity des Lumieres' new digital exhibition. Getty Images

Known as the master of Catalan Modernism, a movement based on natural forms and geometry, Gaudi was also highly inspired by art from India, Persia and Japan, which he fused with architecture theory and the neo-Gothic movement.

The result is a body of work, while hard to categorise, is visually stimulating and surreal. His modernist buildings and innovative architectural forms such as the Park Guell, the Casa Batllo, and the Casa Mila to the Sagrada Familia, lend themselves to the digital realm where they embrace the blurred lines between dreams and reality in the exhibition.

The second section Kandinsky: The Odyssey of Abstraction, will be dedicated to the influential work of Russian painter and art theorist Wassily Kandinsky.

Recognised as one of the pioneers of abstraction in western art, Kandinsky was ahead of his time when he explored creating art influenced by new age spirituality but also visually expressing intangible elements such as music and melody.

Read More How Osman Yousefzada is using art to heal the divisions caused by Partition

Visitors will get an oeuvre of Kandinsky’s work through two distinct spaces. The first is dedicated to Kandinsky’s early figurative work which was highly influenced by a range of styles and movements including Impressionism, oniric Fauvism and pointillism. The second part highlights Kandinsky’s experimental works that explore force, energy, rhythm and the relationship between forms and colour.

The third and final section, Paul Klee: Painting Music, delves into the work of German painter, musician and professor Paul Klee.

Influenced by a range of popular art movements including Expressionism, Cubism and Surrealism, Klee’s work is distinct for his childlike perspective and deeply thoughtful imagery.

From colourful abstract forms and pictorial elements coming to life, to gold and multicoloured fish, underwater concertos and rhythmic geometric structures, visitors will find themselves in raptures within Klee’s highly sophisticated and accessible imagination.

Tickets for Gaudi, Kandinsky & Klee: Raise Vibration will go on sale from August 10. To join the waiting list or for more information, visit www.gaudikandinskykleedubai.com