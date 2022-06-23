Whimsical Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation exhibition is dedicated to the love of desserts

A whimsical summer pop-up is taking place at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

Inspired by Farah Al Qasimi’s photographic exhibition General Behaviour, the Cake and Sprinkles pop-up is a temporary activation that features 13 artists in the UAE who have created artworks that interpret their love for desserts.

In addition to the exhibition, there’s also a gaming space and a cafe that serves sweet treats and drinks, such as milkshakes or coffees, making it suitable for the entire family, as it is open to all ages.

Emirati artist Sumayyah Al Suwaidi, who is also the community programmes head at the Cultural Foundation, curated the activation. She tells The National it was Al Qasimi’s work, which can be viewed on the ground floor, that has inspired the pop-up.

“One of the parts of her exhibition is behaviour and how people behave around things, how they spend their money, what they buy, their lifestyle,” she says.

According to her, the Cultural Foundation wanted to do something that was between Al Qasimi's exhibition and that of Emirati artist Mohamed Al Astad. The latter's Another Perspective is currently also on show on the first floor of the centre.

"So either you are well known and everybody knows you or no one knows you. So that gap is where we come in as a community to bridge it," says Al Suwaidi. "So we have 13 artists — they are fashion designers, architects, and interior designers. For the light boxes, we have illustrators. So as many [artists] as we can bring together, that's our job, that's our mandate."

When deciding which works to display, she says there were two things she was looking for: the quality and how it spoke to the theme of cake and sprinkles.

Asim Mohamed was one of the artists whose work has been chosen for the activation. He says it took four to five days to go from sketching to making the piece in 3D.

An artwork on display at the Cake and Sprinkles exhibition at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National

"I always play with Arabic letters. I try to mix them and usually, it's always flat," he says. "This was my second time making it in 3D. When I work, I'm trying to get inspired by nature. But with this limitation of having this summer vibe of cakes, sprinkles, I tried to think 'OK, what if I play with the word and then make the colours with the theme we have here?' So this is what I came up with here."

However, Cake and Sprinkles isn't just an art exhibition. There's also an area for children to enjoy that includes a pool filled with sprinkles and a pink flamingo, as well as an area to play games such as mini-golf or mega chess. The space also includes a pop-up cafe that has opened with items such as Kinder, Lotus and pistachio cakes and a variety of gelato flavours.

“Parents can bring their children, so they can see both exhibitions and explore the summer activation. So the whole family can enjoy the place."