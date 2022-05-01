Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates Eid Al Fitr with family-friendly events

Across the Emirates, cultural institutions are putting on a special show for Eid Al Fitr 2022, whether that's by staging dance or music performances or simply offering free entry to its guests.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is no exception, as the arts museum has a curated programme devised for the festivities.

This includes a selection of film screenings, a concert set to a silent movie, drawing sessions for children and an ongoing audiovisual experience by Emirati artist Ahmad Al Dhaheri.

Here's what's on offer, all with free entry.

'Zarafa'

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Time: 2pm

Children aged 6 and above will enjoy a screening of this 78-minute animated film that's inspired by the true story of the first giraffe to visit France. It tells the tale of the everlasting friendship between a little boy and the orphaned giraffe.

'Around the World in 80 Days'

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Time: 4pm

This film screening is suitable for children aged 10 and above. The movie takes viewers on a trip around the world in 80 days with a British inventor, Chinese valet and an aspiring French artist, as they all attempt to circle the Earth to win a bet.

'The Adventures of Prince Achmed'

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Time: 7pm

A live band has created a soundtrack for this classic silent film. The concert, to be held in collaboration with Cinema Akil and Berklee Abu Dhabi, will mix improvisations with contemporary electronic music from the Arab world, and the unique event is suitable for people aged 9 and above.

'Kubo and the Two Strings'

Date: Thursday, May 5

Time: 2pm

This animated fantasy film, which is suitable for children aged 9 and above, follows a young boy named Kubo who magically manipulates origami with music in a quest to defeat evil. The morals of the story are family ties and the ability to rewrite destiny.

'The Dot'

Date: Thursday, May 5

Time: 4pm

This short film will inspire viewers aged 3 and above to create their own drawings in a sketching session. It aims to inspire children to find their ambition, believe in themselves and fight for what they love.

'Physiognomy, Land and Territory'

Date: Until May 15

Time: Friday to Sunday 5.30pm-6.30pm and 5.30pm-9pm on Wednesday, May 4

'Physiognomy, Land and Territory' by Emirati artist Ahmad Al Dhaheri. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

This audiovisual journey launched recently at Louvre Abu Dhabi and will be on show later in the evening on Wednesday for Eid visitors. Emirati artist Ahmad Al Dhaheri's experience was inspired by Bedouin beliefs and takes viewers through various environments across several continents with beautiful landscapes, all showcased against the night sky backdrop.

Al Bahra

Date: Until 15 May

Time: 5.30pm-midnight

This ongoing audiovisual experience that's taking place under the Louvre Abu Dhabi dome features the immersive augmented reality of the Damascene courtyard around the Ottoman Pavement, Al Bahra. This is on show throughout Eid for visitors to explore.

