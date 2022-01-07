Abu Dhabi Art announces dates for 2022

Abu Dhabi Art, the emirate's annual art fair, has announced its dates for 2022. The fair will return for its 14th iteration from November 16 to 20 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The fair, which offers a public programme, is an opportunity for local and international galleries to offer artworks for sale, shown alongside exhibitions, artist commissions and installations both at the venue and across the emirate.

Guest artists and curators for 2022 have not yet been announced, but an emirate-wide programme is expected.

Last year, the fair returned as a fully physical event for the first time after going online during the first year of the pandemic. It included the participation of 49 galleries, 14 of which were new.

Long-time collaborators Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath curated the fair's Beyond: Emerging Artists section, bringing new work by Emirati artists Hashel Al Lamki, Maitha Abdalla and Christopher Benton from the US.

In 2021, Rose Lejeune also curated the fair’s Performing Arts Programme for the second year. The British curator commissioned Parisian duo Louise Herve & Clovis Maillet, Palestinian artist Mays Albaik, Iraqi architect and furniture designer Rand Abdul Jabbar and Russian artist Super Taus for the programme, which took place at both Manarat Al Saadiyat and at Umm Al Emarat park for the first time.

More information is available at abudhabiart.ae