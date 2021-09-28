Made in the Emirates: showcase of jewellery and art from the UAE by Sotheby's

Sotheby’s Dubai is injecting local talent into its new exhibition as it begins its tour of highlights from worldwide auctions.

Works by jewellers and artists from the UAE will be displayed as part of Made in the Emirates, which will go on view from October 4 to 7 at Sotheby’s Dubai in Dubai International Financial Centre.

The presentation includes six jewellers and a selection of artists curated by UAE's Engage101 art platform.

Alongside these works, the auction house will also display Islamic art masterpieces, gemstones, timepieces and artworks from its international auctions this season, including from its Sotheby’s 20th Century Art / Middle East sale in London.

The jewellery designs of Savolinna, Gafla, Yataghan, Misk, Susana Martins and Hashi, all operating out of Dubai, present the range of influences and motifs available from the local circuit.

'Promise Me Perfection' rings from Hashi, set with a 0.72-carat tourmaline or a 0.70-carat topaz with diamonds. Photo: Hashi

Susana Martins’s creations include The One ring set with 4.77-carat emerald, as well as a collaboration of diamond and enamel earrings with Savolinna. Hashi will showcase its Promise Me Perfection rings made of tourmaline, topaz and diamonds.

The art section will include works by Alaa Edris, specifically from her Reem Dream series, Nasir Nasrallah, Augustine Paredes, Mohamed Khalid and Sara Ahli. The pieces range in mediums, with Paredes’s practice rooted in photography and Ahli’s in sculpture. Khalid’s Flaccid series, recently shown at Warehouse421 in Abu Dhabi, will be on view, as well as Nsrallah’s electric blue Vegetable Market series.

Nasir Nasrallah's work from his 'Vegetable Market' Series (2019). Photo: Sotheby's

Also on display are highlights from Sotheby’s Geneva and New York auctions of Magnificent and Noble Jewels to take place in November. Among the top lots in the sale are pendant earclips designed by the famed Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co, estimated at $250,000-$350,000, as well as diamond earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels, set to go for $20,000-$30,000.

In October, the Sotheby’s Arts of the Islamic World & India auction in London will feature historic and rare objects that date back centuries, including a gold and silver-inlaid candlestick from circa 1275, estimated at £2,000,000-£3,000,000 ($2,736,200-$4,104,300), making it the top lot.

The auction also includes a rich, detailed portrait of Roxelana, the wife of the longest-reigning Ottoman Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent, which dates to the 16th to 17th century. It is expected to sell for £100,000-£150,000.

These works will be exhibited alongside highlights from Sotheby’s 20th Century Art / Middle East auction. Taking place from Wednesday to Tuesday, October 20 to 26, the auction in London will include an abstract painting by Fahrelnissa Zeid, six works by Iranian artist Parviz Tanavoli and a vibrant, geometric piece by Iraqi-British artist Athier Mousawi. All the works will be exhibited alongside the artists of Made in the Emirates.

A portrait of Roxelana, wife of the longest-reigning Ottoman Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent, which dates to the 16th to 17th century, is in the Sotheby’s Arts of the Islamic World & India auction in London in October. Photo: Sotheby's

The auction house will also showcase more than 20 rare works by the house of Faberge.

As part of the Made in Emirates programme, Sotheby’s will also host two panel discussions on jewellery and art on Wednesday, October 6.

Made in the Emirates is on view from Monday to Thursday, October 4 to 7 at Sotheby’s Dubai, DIFC. More information is available at sothebys.com