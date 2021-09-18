Christo’s 'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' opens to the public in Paris

After six decades, Christo’s vision for the Arc de Triomphe in Paris is a reality.

On Saturday, the monument, shrouded in fabric as part of the late artist’s concept for a temporary art installation Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, was officially inaugurated and is currently open to the public until October.

Visitors have already begun gathering around the arch, with some accessing the terrace of the Arc de Triomphe, which has also been draped in fabric and rope.

At the weekend, Paris’s Place de l’Etoile, where the monument is located, will be closed to vehicle traffic in order for pedestrians to see the work.

For 12 weeks, workers had been installing silvery blue recyclable plastic curtains over the 50-metre arch, eventually unfurling the material over the structure.

A total of 25,000 square metres of fabric have been used, as well as 3,000 metres of red rope cinching the curtains and keeping the shape of the monument intact.

A live view of the work can be seen on YouTube:

The idea for the work was first imagined by the artist Christo, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in Bulgaria, in the 1960s. Throughout his career, he and his partner and artistic collaborator Jeanne-Claude were known for turning public monuments into art through the process of wrapping them in distinct fabrics and materials.

In English, the project has been titled is L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, while in French it is L’Arc de Triomphe Empaquete, translated as “packaged”.

In 1985, they draped Paris’s oldest bridge the Pont Neuf in fabric, and then undertook a similar project in 1985 with the German parliament building.

After Christo’s death in May 2020, the French government gave its consent to the Arc de Triomphe project.

The cost, totalling £12 million ($16.9m), has been sourced entirely from the proceeds of the artist’s work.

The Arc de Triomphe’s eternal flame in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier continues to be lit uninterrupted by the artwork and its set-up.

The work will be on view until Sunday, October 3.

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

