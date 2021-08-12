11 works by Picasso to be put up for auction by MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts is planning to sell 11 Picassos worth an estimated $104 million.

The sale, which will be conducted by Sotheby’s at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, will include paintings, works on paper and ceramics. It comes as the international hospitality company is looking to develop and diversify its impressive art collection, by including more works by women and people of colour.

“Our collection has evolved over time,” said Ari Kastrati, chief hospitality officer of MGM Resorts. “Our goal with our collection has always been to evolve it further, and focus on diversity, and give voice to underrepresented artists. We’ve done a great job with that over the years, and we believe now is a time to double down on it.”

The top lot of the auction on October 23 is expected to be Picasso’s 1938 painting Femme au Beret Rouge-Orange, which depicts the artist’s lover and muse, Marie-Therese Walter, and carries an estimate of $20 million to $30 million. The painting was acquired in the late 1990s, under Bellagio founder Steve Wynn, a notable art collector.

The painting spent many years hanging alongside other works by the artist on the walls of the Bellagio’s aptly named Picasso restaurant. The 1969 painting Buste d’Homme, estimated to sell for between $10 million and $15 million, hung behind the restaurant’s bar; and the large-scale Homme et Enfant, which is estimated to sell for between $20 million and $30 million, hung over a sideboard in the restaurant’s lounge.

Also part of the sale are a handful of relatively lower-priced lots, including a white terracotta pitcher from 1954, worth an estimated $60,000 to $80,000; and Tête d’Homme, a gouache on paper from 1967 that carries an estimate of $1.5 million to $2 million.

Fortunately, the Picasso restaurant won’t be left with bare walls. There are another 12 artworks by Picasso in the MGM fine art collection, some of which will be used to replace the artworks that sell.

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

