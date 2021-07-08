World's tallest sandcastle shaped like a pyramid completed in Denmark

A young man poses for photos in the small seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark in front of the world's tallest sandcastle. (CLAUS BJOERN LARSEN/AFP)

In the small seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark, the world's tallest sandcastle has been completed, weighing nearly 5,000 tonnes and towering over 20 metres high, its designers said.

Standing 21.16 metres high, more than three metres taller than a castle built in Germany in 2019, which previously held the title with a height of 17.66 metres, according to Guinness World Records.

A total of 4,860 tonnes of sand make up the intricately decorated structure which is reminiscent of a pyramid.

Its creator, Dutchman Wilfred Stijger, who was assisted by 30 of the world's best sand sculptors, wanted the castle to represent the power of the coronavirus over the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

This sandcastle in Denmark is the world's tallest. 'It's 21.16 meters and it's 3 meters higher than the previous one,' says Wilfred Stijger, the artist who built it pic.twitter.com/WochO3cTtE — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021

Atop the sandcastle is a model of the virus wearing a crown.

"It's ruling our lives everywhere," Stijger said.

"It tells you what to do ... It tells you to stay away from your family and not go to nice places. Don't do activities, stay home," he said.

To make it more cohesive, the sand contains approximately 10 per cent clay and a layer of glue was applied after it was completed so that it could stand up to the chilly and windy conditions of the autumn and winter.

Inhabitants of Blokhus have also been delighted to see local features incorporated into the sandcastle, such as windsurfing and kite-surfing, beach houses, fish and lighthouses.

The castle is expected to stand until the heavy frost sets in, meaning it should last until February or March.

The previous record was made by Skulptura Projects GmbH in Binz, Germany, and certified in June, 2019.

It took 11,000 tonnes of sand to create this spectacular new record for the tallest sandcastle (17.66 m), by 12 sculptors & 8 technicians - a project by Thomas van den Dungen's Skulptura Projects GmbH in Germany. Here's adjudicator Pravin with the resultspic.twitter.com/OaiGPOTEJB — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 6, 2019

It took a team of 12 sculptors and eight technicians three and a half weeks working eight hours a day to complete the sandcastle. It took 11,000 tonnes of sand mixed only with water. There were no other additives or internal support structure. The circular base diametre of the sandcastle measured approximately 26 metres, Guinness World Records said.